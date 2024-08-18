Let it be known that Eras Tour dancer Kameron Saunders is a professional — even when he falls on stage in front of 92,000 people.

Saunders, who is a fan-favorite performer among Swifties, posted a clip of himself falling down during the routine in “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” during a recent sold-out show at London’s Wembley Stadium.

“You see how I didn’t trip boss lady when I ate s—t last night?… veryyyy ✨MINDFUL✨ veryyyy ✨Demure✨,” Saunders captioned the clip via Instagram, referencing the viral quote from TikTok sensation Jools Lebron.

Saunders set the clip to a different viral audio that says, “Yup, that’s me. You’re probably wondering how I ended up in this situation.”

The dancer did his best to “shake it off” after the flub. “I saw all of your kind ‘he’s such a professional. jumped right back into the choreography’ comments. I’m fine. Promise. 😂😂😂,” he wrote on Saturday, August 17. “Just a bit of an ego check falling in front of 92,000 people! BUT this deserved a laugh. Enjoy!”

He certainly enjoyed seeing fan reactions. Saunders even shared a screenshot with his favorite comments on Sunday, August 18. “YALL GOT JOKES!” he wrote.

Highlighted remarks included several puns on Swift’s song titles and lyrics such as “Miss Americana and the Hip Break Prince” and “Lights, camera, TRIP, smile” as well as “Kim can do it with a broken hip.”

Saunders has been dancing through more than 100 shows alongside Swift since the Eras Tour kicked off in March 2023.

“I can finally announce that I am one of 15 dancers (the only plus size) on the Eras world tour with Taylor Swift. 😳🤯,” he shared via social media at the time. “I have been holding onto this since December when I got the call. We opened last night in Arizona and I am just overwhelmed by all the love messages and DMs. #SwipeLeft to see the last video of my mom. This is super special because just a month ago we were in this SAME stadium watching my brother win his second Super Bowl ring. 🥹💕.”

Saunders is the brother of Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Khalen Saunders. His teammate Travis Kelce is Swift’s boyfriend of one year. Kelce, 34, dropped a “like” on Kam’s post on Saturday.

Kam and the Eras Tour dancers are currently in the midst of a historic eight-show run at Wembley Stadium, which will wrap up on Tuesday, August 20, bringing the European leg to a close. After a two-month hiatus, Swift’s show will hit Miami, New Orleans and Indianapolis in the fall before wrapping up in Canada.