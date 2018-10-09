She’s back! After a three-year break from award shows, Taylor Swift opened the 2018 American Music Awards with a performance of “I Did Something Bad” on Tuesday, October 9.

The 28-year-old pop star rocked a sparkly long-sleeve leotard with over-the-knee leather black boots. She brought the drama with smoke and a giant snake, which has been her Reputation tour logo, behind her on stage.

“They’re burning all the witches, even if you aren’t one / They got their pitchforks and proof,” Swift sings in the track.

While fans have been speculating on Twitter that Kanye West was going to make a surprise appearance during Swift’s performance, a source told Us on Monday, October 8, that the rapper was not attending the award show.

Social media users also pointed out that “I Did Something Bad” seemingly references her long-running feud with West. The source, however, told Us that West “would not come out with Taylor even if he were” in attendance on Tuesday.

Swift’s boyfriend, Joe Alwyn, did not appear to be in attendance as she took the stage. The pair, whose romance first made headlines in May 2017, have kept their relationship as private as possible. A source told Us Weekly in July that the actor “really showed Swift a different lifestyle and the value of privacy.” The source also noted that Swift is “the happiest she’s ever been” with Alwyn.

A week ago, Swift announced in an Instagram video that she was opening the ceremony.

“Good morning America, it’s Taylor. I just wanted to say that I am going to be opening up the American Music Awards with a performance,” the Grammy winner said with her cat Meredith by her side on October 2. After Meredith walked away from her, she joked, “Don’t be too excited about it, my God.”

Swift added in her caption: “I’m opening up the American Music Awards with a performance of ‘I Did Something Bad.’ Meredith is not excited, but I am. #AMAs.”

