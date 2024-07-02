One fan had quite a fun time at a recent Eras Tour show, and Taylor Swift loved to see it.

“Eras Tour but I get tipsier every era,” content creator Elliott Norris captioned an Instagram video of his reactions throughout an Eras Tour performance. In the funny clip, Norris filmed himself screaming and singing along to the Lover and Red sets before busting some moves with a beer in his hand during the Reputation set.

“Elliot, come on, become gay,” an off-camera friend tells him in the video, after which he proceeds to twerk to the song “… Ready For It?” Norris grabbed a flight of beers for the Folklore and Evermore sets and joked that his “lazy eye [was] coming out” during 1989. The video ended with clips of the Swiftie crying and dancing to the songs “So High School” and “Down Bad” from The Tortured Poets Department.

“She looks amazing,” he gushed while watching the TTPD portion of the show. Norris captioned the post, “Eras tour was lit 😂.”

Swift, 34, replied to the clip, writing, “This was a whole entire journey 😆.” Norris reacted to the comment by calling Swift’s reaction a “big moment for me 😎.”

Norris shared more reactions to his social media interaction with the pop star via his Instagram Story, asking Swift if she’d like to grab drinks. He went on to joke: “[I] will be staying humble even with all this new fame.”

It is unclear which tour date Norris attended in his June 5 Instagram video, though Swift performed two nights in Lyon, France on June 2 and 3. She followed up the shows with concerts in European cities such as Edinburgh, Liverpool, Cardiff, and Dublin before her most recent three-night stay in Dublin. She will kick off her next tour stop in Amsterdam on

Thursday, July 4.

It was during the first of her two Lyon shows that she wished concertgoers Happy Pride Month during her opening Lover set while singing “You Need to Calm Down.” Later on in the show, she paused her performance of “Champagne Problems” from Evermore to help a fan in need.

“There’s people that need water,” the Grammy winner informed security guards, per social media footage. “Whoever is in charge of giving the that, make sure that happens.”

Her latest Eras Tour shows in Ireland were also full of memorable moments, as her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, watched her Sunday, June 30, concert from a VIP tent with the likes of Julia Roberts and Stevie Nicks. Swift gave Nicks, 76, a special shout-out during her surprise song set performance of TTPD’s “Clara Bow,” which featured the legendary artist’s name in the lyrics.

“She’s become friends with so many female artists just to be a guiding hand. I can’t tell you how rare that is,” Swift gushed on stage, per social media footage. “She’s a hero of mine and also someone I could tell her any secret [and] she’d never tell anybody. She’s really helped me through so much over the years. I’m talking about Stevie Nicks.”