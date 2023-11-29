Taylor Swift was officially named Spotify’s Global Top Artist for 2023, and she celebrated with a special surprise for fans.

Swift, 33, took to Instagram on Wednesday, November 29, to share her reaction to the achievement. “Um ok this is unreal??” she wrote alongside new Spotify artwork. “I just wanted to say to anyone who listened to my music this year, anywhere in the world, thank you. Getting named Spotify’s Global Top Artist in 2023 is truly the best birthday/holiday gift you could’ve given me.”

In return, Swift released “You’re Losing Me (From The Vault)” on all streaming platforms. “A lot of you have been asking me to put [it] on streaming… so here you go! You can finally listen EVERYWHERE now 💋,” she wrote.

“You’re Losing Me” was initially released in May as a bonus track on a special edition of her 2022 album, Midnights, but was only available for fans to buy on a physical CD at her Eras Tour stops at MetLife Stadium. The song was dropped one month after Us Weekly confirmed Swift’s split from boyfriend of six years Joe Alwyn. At the time, fans were quick to speculate that “You’re Losing Me” referenced the end of the couple’s relationship.

This year has been a big one for Swift, from her record-breaking Eras Tour to her official billionaire status. “I was thinking a fun way to celebrate the year we’ve had together would be to make The Eras Tour Concert Film available for you to watch at home!” she wrote via Instagram earlier this month, revealing that the concert movie can be rented on demand starting Wednesday, December 13, her 34th birthday.

The concert film debuted in AMC Theatres last month. Unlike the theatrical version, the extended film will feature “Wildest Dreams,” “The Archer” and “Long Live.”

Swift kicked off The Eras Tour in Arizona in March, concluding the U.S. leg with six shows in Los Angeles in August. She performed her last concert of the year in São Paulo, Brazil, on Sunday, November 26.

When Swift reached the acoustic section of her set, she shared that all of the surprise songs she’s already performed are “fair game” to repeat when she hits the road again in 2024. “I feel like, for one year, we’ve really gotten through a lot of songs, so I’m just gonna make all the songs fair game when we go back on tour,” she told the audience. “There’s some songs that I still really, really wanna play, so I’m gonna try and get through all of them.”

Previously, Swift pledged to only sing a surprise song once, unless she made a mistake or if it was on her Midnights album, which she called “the most accurate picture of my life to date.”