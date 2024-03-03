Taylor Swift had a big announcement to make regarding her The Tortured Poets Department album during her Sunday, March 3, concert in Singapore.

“I just had a plan for Night 2,” Swift, 34, said to concertgoers during the Eras show, which was also briefly broadcast live via her Instagram. “I kinda felt you’d be [excited and loud], so I kinda wanted to show you something that no one else has seen before.”

She continued, “If you want to look at the main screen, I want to show you something. This is the final edition of The Tortured Poets Department. It’s the final cover … [and] there’s a song called ‘The Black Dog.’ I can’t wait for you to hear it and I just appreciate the enthusiasm.”

As Swift shared her TTPD variant news, a new cover image shot by Beth Garrabrant flashed on the screen. In the sepia-toned shot, Swift stood with one hand resting on the top of her head and the other by her chin.

Swift also shared the image on her Instagram with the caption, “Old habits die screaming.” The portrait has also been swapped as her new profile pic.

Swift’s TTPD announcement interrupted the acoustic section of Sunday’s concert, where she — once again — played two mash-ups. First, the Grammy winner combined “Long Story Short” from Evermore and “The Story of Us” from Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) on her guitar. Swift’s next surprise song mash-up featured 1989 (Taylor’s Version)’s “Clean” and Evermore’s “Evermore.”

One night earlier, Swift played a different double mash-up for the Singapore crowd, combining “Mine” and “Starlight,” and then “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” and “Dress.”

“This has become my favorite part of the show because it’s become very chaotic and it’s become a challenge for me to think of new things to do for every single city,” Swift said on Saturday, March 2, about the acoustic set. “And hope that I’m doing something that you guys might like. It’s been a blast!”

Following Swift’s remaining March concerts in Singapore, she will release her next album, The Tortured Poets Department, on April 19. (The Eras Tour will resume its international dates on May 9 in Paris, running through August 20 across Europe and the United Kingdom.)

TTPD is Swift’s 11th studio album and already has three bonus versions, titled “The Manuscript,” “The Bolter” and “The Albatross.” While Swift hasn’t shared her lyrical inspiration, it is heavily theorized by fans that the tracks are about her breakup with Joe Alwyn.

Swift dated Alwyn, 32, for six years before news broke in April 2023 that they had called it quits. She has since moved with NFL star Travis Kelce, with a source telling Us Weekly earlier this month that Swift has “already written” love songs about Kelce, 34.