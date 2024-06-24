Taylor Swift sang Hugh Grant’s praises after the Notting Hill star gushed about her Eras Tour shows.

After Swift’s Saturday, June 22, show at London’s Wembley Stadium, Grant, 63, wrote via X, “Dear @taylorswift13 , You have an incredible show, an amazing and v hospitable team and excellent if gigantic boyfriend (#tequilashots.). Thanks so much from one ageing London boy, wife and thrilled 8 year old #halfgirlhalfbracelet.”

Swift, 34, replied to the sweet message on Monday, June 24, writing via X, “As a long time Hugh Grant stan this tweet is very important to my culture.”

Grant attended the Eras Tour performance alongside his wife, Anna Eberstein, and one of their daughters. While Grant seemed to have enjoyed beverages with Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, in the VIP tent, he was also seen eating carrots, per fan footage.

It’s unclear, however, whether he used the “seemingly ranch” dip with his carrots. Wembley Stadium placed the condiment on the menu for Swift’s shows after her snack made headlines last year. (In a pic posted via X in September 2023, Swift gave a soft smile to the camera while posing with a fan as a plate of chicken tenders and dipping sauces sat in front of her.)

Grant wasn’t the only A-lister in attendance during Swift’s London shows. Celebs like Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Liam Hemsworth, Gabriella Brooks, Greta Gerwig and Tom Cruise filled up the VIP tent to dance the night away.

Swift also shared a backstage selfie with Prince William and his two eldest children, Prince George, 10, and Princess Charlotte, 9, alongside Kelce, 34, after the Friday, June 21, show.

Swift’s family and Travis’ brother, Jason Kelce, and his wife, Kylie Kelce, also made an appearance. The Sunday, June 23, concert was topped off by Travis’ appearance on stage during her transition from “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived” and “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

Amid her Tortured Poets Department set, Travis matched dancers Kam Saunders and Jan Ravnik in a morning suit and top hat while dressing Swift for her next track. He placed pretend makeup on both of their faces and carried her across the stage. His mom, Donna Kelce, loved the performance so much she reshared the clip via her Facebook.

Swift, who kicked off her Eras Tour in March 2023, will continue shows through December of this year. Her next stop will be at Dublin’s Aviva Stadium on Friday, June 28, where she is set to play three sold-out concerts.