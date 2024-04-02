Taylor Swift hinted that she has big things up her sleeve while winning Artist of the Year at the 2024 iHeartRadio Awards.

“To the fans, it’s completely up to you to choose how you spend your time, what concerts you want to go to, what music you want to make the soundtrack to your life and to anyone who has included me in those choices, I’m so, so, so thankful for that,” Swift, 34, shared in a pre-recorded video at the Monday, April 1, ceremony, which was held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. “We have so many exciting things ahead of us.”

Swift noted that in addition to continuing on with her worldwide Eras Tour, which kicked off in March 2023, she is gearing up to drop her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, next month on April 19. “I’m so proud of it and I cannot wait to share it with you,” she said.

Swift wrapped up her speech by thanking all who voted for the “incredible” honor of Artist of the Year, thanking iHeartRadio for being “so incredibly supportive” of her career throughout the years.

I’m so grateful for that,” she gushed, adding, “I am so blown away and so thankful and I just can’t wait to keep having fun with you guys because we have a lot of exciting things coming up. Thank you so much.”

Swift is known for dropping Easter eggs and big news at awards shows. In addition to revealing her 10th album, Midnights, at the 2022 VMAs, she announced The Tortured Poets Department at the 2024 Grammys in February, where she won Album of the Year for her work on Midnights.

“I had told my friends, I told Jack [Antonoff], but I hadn’t really told very many other people. I thought, ‘OK, if I’m lucky enough to win one thing tonight, I’m just gonna do it. I’m just gonna announce my album,’” Swift explained during one of he Eras Tour concerts in Japan days later. “And luckily enough, that ended up happening.”

Swift added: “My backup plan was I was gonna do it tonight in Tokyo. But thanks to you and your support, I was lucky enough to win a Grammy and tell you about it on stage at the Grammys. … We can debrief tonight and talk about it.”

The musician’s Eras Tour has also been a place for her to share secrets with fans, including two of her rerecordings, Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) and 1989 (Taylor’s Version), various music videos, collaborations and more.

For now, Swift is enjoying some downtime with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce. Earlier this month, Us Weekly confirmed that the duo had jetted off to the Bahamas for a vacation.

“They’re focused on rest and recuperation and relaxing at home and having low-key and chill time together,” a source exclusively told Us at the time. “They are enjoying movie nights in her home theater, catching up on films and shows they’ve missed.”

The pair later returned to Los Angeles to spend some more quality time together, as they were spotted enjoying lunch at Nobu in Malibu on March 24, where Swift was seen laughing as Kelce, 34, told “stories” at the table.

“They hardly took their eyes off each other,” an eyewitness told Us at the time. “She couldn’t stop smiling, they seemed very comfortable with each other, they were very close. They leaned into each other the whole time while they were talking.”

After The Tortured Poets Department drops later this month, Swift will head out for the final leg of her tour, which will pick back up in Paris, France on May 9. She’ll then be performing almost non-stop throughout Europe and Canada until the beginning of December 2024, which will mark the end of the 18-month-long concert series.