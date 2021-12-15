Not a good day to be Colton Underwood. After Ben Higgins and Nick Viall called out the former Bachelor over his claims about who from Bachelor Nation reached out to him when he came out as gay, Tayshia Adams is alleging he lied about their fantasy suite date.

“I don’t know if this was in his book, which I haven’t read, or on his show, which I haven’t seen, but obviously, everyone in Bachelor Nation talks,” Becca Kufrin began on the Wednesday, December 15, episode of the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast. “He had said, you know, he went in that night with you, kept his sweatpants, sweatshirt on. You guys talked and that was really it and I think he said he, like, felt bad or something.”

Adams, 31, who was in the final three on Underwood’s season 23 of The Bachelor, told the season 14 Bachelorette, 31, that she thought the 29-year-old former football player’s comments were “extremely rude.”

“He ‘felt very bad for me.’ … Don’t make me seem like this, like, pity case, like, he felt so bad for me,” the former phlebotomist said. “Anyway, I’m not the only person you should be feeling bad for — there was other women that were trying to fall in love with you and they were really putting their hearts out on the line. So, if you feel bad for me in that regard? Then, sure. But no, Colton Underwood did actually not sleep in sweats and a sweatshirt that night.”

In Underwood’s 2020 memoir, The First Time, he wrote that he didn’t “sleep all night” during his overnight date with Adams, claiming he “laid down next to her in my sweatpants and a long-sleeved shirt.” In his Netflix series, Coming Out Colton, he said he “slept in sweatpants and a sweatshirt” because he didn’t want to give Adams “the wrong impression.” On Wednesday’s “Call Her Daddy” podcast, he doubled down, telling host Alex Cooper about sleeping in his sweats.

“He actually slept in boxers that night because it was so hot in Portugal, the door was wide open and it was raining outside and we were trying to get air ventilation, it was so hot and sticky. So there’s actually no way he would have been in sweats and a sweatshirt,” Adams told Kufrin. “I don’t know. And honestly, it makes me so sad. It’s just like, at the end of the day, we did have really good conversations and we ended on a good page. I don’t think there’s any ill will or nothing that happened for us to not even be friends.”

The season 16 Bachelorette continued: “So for you to make up this elaborate story that you slept on the other side of the bed, you had to sleep with sweats and sweatshirt on because you felt so bad and didn’t want me to think anything was going to happen, it’s just, I don’t know what you’re trying to cover and I don’t know why you’re dragging me down for something that’s not even true. It’s absolutely not true. I have no reason to lie. Why the hell would I lie?”

Kufrin replied, “Some people care about that image, you know?”

Higgins, 32, and Viall, 41, also recently questioned why Underwood would allegedly lie after the Illinois native told Us Weekly that Chris Harrison “was about the only one from the franchise who really reached out and sort of let me know that he was there for me, [asking] if there’s anything he can do.”

“I know of multiple people that did, including myself, including friends of mine that reached out to him. I don’t know why he’s saying that. I just don’t get it. … I mean, I sent him a book,” the season 20 star on his “Almost Famous” podcast. “I just don’t understand this stuff sometimes. Are you just trying to make everyone else look bad?”

Viall, who read his supportive message to Underwood on his “Viall Files” podcast, added, “It’s weird when people lie about little things they don’t need to lie [about] for attention.”

Us Weekly reached out to Underwood for comment.