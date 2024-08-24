The wait for season 4 might soon be over for Ted Lasso fans.

Deadline reports that Warner Bros. Television renewed the contracts of several key cast members from the Apple TV+ series. Per the outlet, WB first picked up options for Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Walton), Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent) and Jeremy Swift (Leslie Higgins), all of whom have contracts under U.K. actors guild Equity.

The contracts for SAG-AFTRA actors have expired, but the WB is reportedly in talks to make new deals with Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso), Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard) and Juno Temple (Keeley Jones).

The last episode of Ted Lasso aired in May 2023, with the titular lead leaving behind the soccer club he’d helped transform to return to the United States. Many cast members and others involved with the show have said they would be open to a fourth season.

Series co-creator Bill Lawrence recently shared that the future of Ted Lasso is entirely in the hands of writer and star Sudeikis.

“Not only is he the star, he’s the head writer, and he’s also the dude whose life just has to be completely overhauled and moved to a foreign country with young children,” Lawrence, 55, shared with Collider. (Sudeikis shares son Otis, 10, and daughter Daisy, 7, with ex Olivia Wilde.)

“Whatever Jason feels like doing and whatever his decision is, we’re all down with it,” Lawrence added.

Nick Mohammed, who played assistant coach Nate Shelley on the series, told Us Weekly in 2023 that he would “love to” work with the cast again, calling the group a “family.” However, he was torn about the idea of spin-offs or new seasons and worried that they wouldn’t live up to the previous seasons.

“Part of me is like, there’s something really smart and creatively really fulfilling that they’ve just delivered on these three seasons and people have taken these stories to their heart and we’re so grateful for that, that maybe you don’t wanna spoil it,” Mohammed shared. “’Cause the last thing you want is to … extend your show and [have] it fizzle out or do a spinoff and it just doesn’t hit the mark.”

Kola Bokinni told Us Weekly in June 2023 that no matter what happens with the series he was proud of his turn as center-back Isaac McAdoo.

“We created something special, and in the years to come, people are going to realize that because it’s gonna marinate,” Bokinni told Us. “Whatever happens to me and acting — whatever. At least I can say that I was in a show that meant something.”