It’s safe to say Kate Chastain isn’t planning to hire Teddi Mellencamp to be accountable. The Below Deck star threw shade at her fellow Bravolebrity during the Tuesday, May 21, episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“Im still not really sure what exactly an ‘accountability coach’ does, but I’m pretty certain it doesn’t require more time away one’s children than any other job the millions of working mothers have. #RHOBH,” Kate, 36, tweeted.

Teddi, who got emotional about balancing work and motherhood during Tuesday’s episode, was quick to shoot back.

And I’m sure the millions of working moms struggle with mom guilt at some point. Never said my job and time was any more important or different. But if judging my feelings as a mother makes you happy go off I guess. https://t.co/JFhvZnga7H — Teddi Mellencamp (@TeddiMellencamp) May 22, 2019

Teddi and her husband, Edwin Arroyave, are parents of son Cruz and daughter Slate.

After Teddi criticized her costar Lisa Vanderpump’s decision to take a lie detector test on Tuesday’s episode, Kate fired off another tweet.

“Omg so basically now even lie detector tests need accountability training #RHOBH,” the chief stewardess wrote, referring to Teddi saying lie detectors aren’t always accurate.

After Teddi’s reply, Kate joked that she is accepts the “accountability for all of my #RHOBH tweets- past, present and future.”

She added: “Also I’m about to eat a pint of pistachio gelato.”

The All In by Teddi CEO wasted no time responding, writing, “Great, and I’m gonna go fold some towels. Have a nice evening.”

Kyle Richards also came to her costar’s defense on Tuesday.

“Not sure if you’re a Mom or not but we all deal with Mom guilt at times when working,” the mother of four wrote to Kate. “Not only does Teddi work her ass off helping people and building her business but also being away from the kids when filming is hard sometimes. There are multiple jobs here.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET. (Season 6 of Below Deck concluded in February.)

