Tuning in? Teddi Mellencamp opened up about whether she’s going to watch season 11 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after her departure, admitting to Us Weekly that she can’t make up her mind.

“I have to see what happens. I had already said on another podcast, ‘I’m not watching any of that Real Housewives’ show until I get, like, a new TV job,’” Teddi, 39, recalled on Us’ “Here the Right Reasons” podcast. “But then I just saw the trailer for [Real Housewives of New Jersey] and I’m like, ‘Wow, I have to go back.’”

Season 11 of RHOBH, which is currently filming, stars Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna, Garcelle Beauvais and newcomer Crystal Kung Minkoff. Kyle’s sister Kathy Hilton is also set to join as a “friend” of the Housewives alongside Sutton Stracke.

“[Kathy] is hilarious. I can’t wait to see her,” Teddi told Us. “She is going to be TV gold. She’s so funny. She lights up the screen.”

The upcoming season is also expected to explore Erika’s divorce from Tom Girardi and subsequent legal drama. When asked whether she’s spoken to the “Pretty Mess” singer, 49, Teddi replied, “I would say I’ve spoken to everybody that’s on the cast.”

Teddi and Denise Richards both confirmed in September 2020 that they wouldn’t be back for season 11.

“It’s definitely been interesting,” the accountability coach told Us about the show going on without her. “Of course, there’s that original point of like, ‘Wow, did this really happen? That was a lot to go on in 2020.’”

Teddi added that her kids — Slate, Cruz and Dove — with husband Edwin Arroyave are happy to have their mom around home more.

“My husband and I wanted to go out to an outdoor dinner alone without our kids on Valentine’s Day because [outdoor dining] opened up for us. And my kids sobbed. They were like, ‘No!’ They’ve gotten really attached,” she explained, noting that she doesn’t know if she could have been “in it to win it” if she filmed a season of RHOBH amid the coronavirus pandemic when her kids really needed her. “We were in a really transitional time, Dove had neurosurgery. There’s just so much going on that even if I was there — it felt better to not be.”

Teddi concluded that it’s easy to glamorize your time on reality TV after it’s over. “I still talk to 90 percent of [the women]. I have real relationships with them,” she said. “There are those moments where you’re like, ‘Oh, that was so funny, that sounds fun.’ And you remember the good times, but it’s like a bad relationship. You remember the good times and sometimes you forget all those times he cheated on you or you did this.”