



Get excited, folks! The Teen Choice Awards returns for its 20th year on Sunday, August 11.

The fan-centric occasion honors the best across film, television, music and beyond. The ceremony will be all the more memorable as Hollywood’s biggest stars are expected to attend this year’s celebration, including Taylor Swift, Robert Downey Jr., Jessica Alba, Candace Cameron-Bure, Noah Centineo and Madison Beer.

For the first time ever, the teen affair will air live from the sands of Hermosa Beach in California. While voting for the event closed in July, fans can still tune in to see whether their favorite stars will win big. Before the show kicks off, scroll down below to check out everything there is to know about the 2019 Teen Choice Awards!

What Time and Channel Is It On?

As the TCAs airs live from the West Coast on Sunday, viewers can tune in to watch the fun-filled ceremony at 8 p.m. ET on FOX. With valid cable login credentials, the show can be livestreamed on FOX’s website or through the FOX Now app.

Who Is Hosting?

This time around, Lucy Hale will cohost the event with YouTube star David Dobrik. Presenters for the ceremony have not been announced.

Who Is Nominated?

To no surprise, Marvel’s blockbuster Avengers: Endgame is leading this year’s film nominees as it scored nine nods for its troubles. Aquaman, Crazy Rich Asians, Captain Marvel and Aladdin also earned several nominations.

Lil Nas X, Ariana Grande, Halsey, Shawn Mendes and Post Malone are among this year’s other top musical nominees. Taylor Swift, who nabbed four nominations, will be awarded the inaugural Icon Award.

Riverdale, Shadowhunters and The Flash led all TV categories with five nominations each. Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Fuller House and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina were recognized as well.

Who Is Performing?

OneRepublic, Bazzi, Mabel, CNCO, HRVY and Monsta X are scheduled to perform at Sunday’s event. Modern Family star Sarah Hyland will also join Jordan McGraw — the son of Dr. Phil McGraw — to perform their new song, “Met At A Party.”

