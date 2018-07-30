Goodbye for good? Jenelle Evans threatened to quit the show during the Monday, July 30, episode of Teen Mom 2. That’s not the only thing going on in her life, though. Barbara Evans and Nathan Griffith attempted to get full custody of Jenelle’s kids after the road raging incident last week. Catch up on what you might have missed during this week’s episode of Teen Mom 2.

Jenelle Threatens to Quit

Jenelle’s time on Teen Mom 2 might be coming to an end if the producers don’t let her husband David Eason appear on the show. She had to travel to film a special, and David wasn’t allowed with her and she was totally fed up.

“He will film the next season or I’m not doing it,” Jenelle said. “I have people offering me stuff for Netflix and Amazon right now … I will do my own thing.”

Besides that possible major life change, Nathan and Barbara began working together to get Kaiser and Jace out of Jenelle’s home after the road raging incident last week.

“We’ve got to get those kids out of that house,” Barbara told Nathan on the phone and even went as far as to give him her attorney’s number. Jenelle is going to lose it when she finds out.

Leah Gets Some Tough News

During a doctor appointment for Ali, Leah Messer was informed that her daughter has to use a breathing machine for the rest of her to make her lungs stronger.

“I’m just a little bit scared,” Leah cried to the producers. “I dont want anything to happen to my baby … I would freak out.”

The one positive that came from the appointment is that the doctor recommended to Ali’s school that she have an aid. Corey Simms spoke with the school about getting Ali’s aid back, and they only promised she would have her the rest of the year and then she would lose the aid next year. The doctor thought that was unwise.

“She needs help at school otherwise she won’t be able to function,” the doctor said.

Adam Sees His Daughter Behind Chelsea’s Back

Aubree spent the weekend away from Chelsea Houska to visit Adam Lind’s parents. Even though Adam is only supposed to see his daughter in the visitation center, he posted a photo online with Aubree at his parents house, which made Chelsea and Cole DeBoer freak out.

“This is pretty much just a slap in the face,” Cole said. “They just keep feeding into the problem.”

Chelsea’s lawyer sent Adam’s parents a letter explaining that they violated the court order and if they did it again, Chelsea would be forced to take them back to court and take Aubree away from them.

“She would be devastated to never see them again but I’m not going to stand here and be taken advantage of and I’m not going to have her around someone who is a drug addict,” Chelsea said. To her surprise, Adam’s parents called and apologized to them saying it was a misunderstanding of the agreement and that it would never happen again. Chelsea was shocked and pleased that they reacted that way, since their relationship hasn’t been the best recently.

Briana and Her Ex Reconcile

Briana DeJesus and Javi Marroquin might be on the rocks, but Briana was able to make amends with one of her exes — Devoin. He had been staying at her house helping take care of the girls. Briana was skeptical at first of Devoin’s intentions.

“I feel like you’re in my house because you have no place to go and you’re using your daughter as an excuse,” she told her friends about him. However, when she saw how great he was with the girls, it brought her to tears.

“I appreciate you all for allowing me to help and for helping me,” Devoin said. Briana said he could stay in their house until he got back on their feet, so it will be nice for Nova to have both her parents in her life.

Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

