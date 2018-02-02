Making nice. Teen Mom 2 star Javi Marroquin apologized to Kailyn Lowry after there was drama on his trip to Miami to see costar and ex-girlfriend Briana DeJesus.

“At the end of the day a good relationship with my sons mother will make Lincoln the happiest. I lost sight of that. This trip made me realize that and I’ve apologized to kail for my actions,” Marroquin tweeted on Friday, February 2, to his ex-wife.

Lowry, who shares 4-year-old son Lincoln with Marroquin and filed for divorce from him in 2016 after nearly three years of marriage, retweeted his message after cryptically posting about the “tea” she had to spill on him earlier on Friday. “Everyone’s asking where tea is at but javis been through enough so I’m not gona put him through more s—t,” Lowry tweeted.

The mother of three also shared comments from fans telling her DeJesus was talking about her on Instagram Live. “Lmfaooo,” Lowry captioned the screenshot.

Marroquin, who traveled to Miami to visit DeJesus after her plastic surgery procedures, spoke to Radar Online about his trip: “I should’ve never went. I should’ve went to L.A. like I was supposed to. We broke up for a reason and yesterday reassure me that.”

As previously reported, Marroquin and DeJesus called it quits in January after dating for a few months. Lowry spoke exclusively to Us Weekly about their breakup on January 16.

“It’s none of my business, so my mouth is closed. I wish Javi the best, as always,” the Love is Bubblegum author said at the time.

Lowry and Marroquin, both 25, discussed his breakup on the January 2 episode of Lowry’s podcast, Coffee Convos, with cohost Lindsie Chrisley. DeJesus was not happy that the pair talked about her on the show and as a result, went on a Twitter rant.

“I look like the crazy one now but just remember I tried to keep it off social media … u bitches so quick to call lawyers when they cant handle the heat that they turned on … I am not the reason as to why people cant get along… u left ur saltiness get in the way and now look where u are,” DeJesus wrote at the time.

