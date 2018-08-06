Forced to film? Jenelle Evans recently claimed that she is “locked in a contract” with MTV after suggesting that she had received offers from other TV networks for potential projects.

“Have lots of offers from many different people, but you have to turn them down when you’re locked in a contract. #Annoying,” the 26-year-old reality star tweeted on Sunday, August 5. “Just clarifying rumors.”

Have lots of offers from many different people, but you have to turn them down when you’re locked in a contract. 😑🙄 #Annoying — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) August 5, 2018

After a fan asked if she was “still locked in a contract even with being off the show now,” Evans replied, “Unfortunately, yes. Still butting heads.”

Evans threatened to quit the MTV series during the July 30 season finale if the producers did not let her husband, David Eason, start filming the show again. (The network cut ties with Eason in February after he wrote homophobic tweets that later went viral.)

“He will film the next season or I’m not doing it,” Evans said during the episode. “I have people offering me stuff for Netflix and Amazon right now … I will do my own thing.”

Evans first appeared on MTV back in 2010 on an episode of 16 and Pregnant. The Read Between the Lines author, who is the mother of sons Jace, 9, and Kaiser, 4, from previous relationships, and 18-month-old daughter Ensley with Eason, has starred on Teen Mom 2 since its premiere in 2011.

After her posts about her contract, Evans also shared a cryptic tweet about meeting new people in her dreams. “I met so many awesome people in my dream last night, then I woke up,” she wrote. #JustADream.”

The reality TV personality’s claims came two weeks after Evans was criticized for pointing a gun at a driver during a road rage incident, which aired during the July 23 episode of Teen Mom 2. Evans’ ex and Kaiser’s father, Nathan Griffith, filed a motion to modify the exes’ custody agreement amid the backlash. Griffith also accused Evans and Eason of having “drug dependency and substance abuse issues” that caused Kaiser to “test positive for [tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)] at birth,” according to the court documents obtained by Radar Online.

MTV has yet to announce if there are any casting changes for season 9 of Teen Mom 2. Teen Mom 2 airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

Us Weekly has reached out to MTV for comment.

