The finale of Teen Mom: OG was a doozy, to say the least. Maci Bookout found out that her ex Ryan Edwards — and the father of her son Bentley — was expecting another baby with his wife Mackenzie Standifer, through the 9-year-old. While she was hopeful that this would make Ryan a better father going forward, she told her mother that she doesn’t believe Ryan is clean and that’s why he wouldn’t take a drug test. “My people know people,” she told her mom.

Meanwhile, Ryan and his wife headed to the doctor to confirm the pregnancy. When they heard the heartbeat, Ryan didn’t seem excited, which clearly upset Mackenzie. He continued his lack of enthusiasm while visiting his parents, and on the way home, fell asleep in the car while Mackenzie drove, annoyed. Once they got inside, Ryan and Mackenzie began arguing and he told his wife, “I think we just need to separate for nine months.”

Catelynn Comes Home from Treatment … Briefly

After six weeks in treatment, Catelynn Lowell returned home to a very excited daughter and husband. However, she had a very hard time adjusting and ultimately, broke down about still being sad and feeling anxious. She cried to hubby Tyler Baltierra and explained that she wanted to go back to treatment, and that she was afraid to tell him because he would want to divorce her.

He reassured her that he loved her and wanted what was best for both her and Nova, and suggested that before going back to treatment, she try the outpatient care, that way she’d still be home. However, she had her heart set on going back.

Later, Tyler went out to eat with his sister, and she told him that it did anger him that Cate wanted to go back instead of weighing the other options. “It’s more or less, like, our kid … Is that even crossing her head at all?” he wondered.’

He recalled a conversation he and Catelynn had, when he told her that while going back may be best for her, outpatient may be best for their daughter. He said that Catelynn answered with, “She’ll manage,” which ultimately upset him even more.

“I think it was really how she felt. What she’s saying, the truth that she’s speaking, is out of ignorance, because you don’t know. You think she’ll manage? What do you mean she’ll manage? She’s f—king 3. She can’t manage nothing,” he said. Tyler then pointed out that the discussion reminded him of when he was young and his dad told him and his sister, “I do what I did because I knew you had a good mom.”

“Maybe she’s just intimidated and she’s scared to really open up, really tell you,” his sister explained, trying to figure it out. He responded, “OK, then maybe you should not be with me. Maybe I’m not the right guy for you is what I’m saying. Maybe I’m not good enough for you.”

Ultimately, Catelynn did go back to treatment for a third time.

Part 1 of the Teen Mom OG reunion airs on MTV Monday, April 16, at 9 p.m. ET.

