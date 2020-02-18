Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra Renew Their Vows in ‘Teen Mom OG’ Promo

Aloha from the new season of Teen Mom OG! Ahead of the reality show’s March 17 return, MTV released a trailer for the eighth season, including footage of Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra renewing their wedding vows in Hawaii.

“I love you,” Tyler, 28, tells his wife as they stand on a verdant Maui hillside.

Catelynn, 27, responds, “I love you too.”

The couple — who are raising daughters Novalee, 5, and Vaeda, 11 months — traveled to Hawaii in September to celebrate their fifth wedding anniversary. “Sunrises in Hawaii laying next to my wife @catelynnmtv doesn’t really get much more magical!” Tyler wrote via Instagram at the time.

MTV also revealed more details about the duo: According to a press release, Catelynn is considering becoming a vet technician and the couple is trying to have a baby boy.

Not every moment of the season 8 trailer is so romantic, though. Viewers also see Mackenzie McKee address her and Josh McKee’s marriage troubles. “I want this divorce,” she says in the clip. In the press release, MTV touts that the couple are “trying to make things work” this season and “figuring out if they will head down the aisle once again to reconfirm their love for each other.”

Fans also see Cheyenne Floyd launching her event planning business; Maci Bookout focusing her efforts on reproductive health awareness; and Amber Portwood accompanying daughter Leah to her first day at school.

“Scrolling through Instagram, it’s easy to fall in love with the idyllic image of parenting,” MTV says in a description of the show, a spinoff of the popular series 16 and Pregnant. “Teen Mom OG is not the curated, matching outfits, photoshoot-ready version of being a mom; it is the unscripted, complex story of millennial motherhood. Whether it’s their kids getting older and gaining more independence or their co-parenting relationships embarking into uncharted territory, the OGs are evolving and trying to find balance. This season, the moms are pursuing their passions, looking to the future and striving to have it all.”

Teen Mom OG returns on MTV Tuesday, March 17, at 8 p.m. ET.