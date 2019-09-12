Not interested! Catelynn Lowell made her feelings toward Farrah Abraham clear after the Teen Mom OG alum suggested Cheyenne Floyd be fired so she can return to the show.

“We love Cheyenne and she’s a better fit than Farrah was,” Lowell, 27, told Us Weekly exclusively on Thursday, September 12. “She’s [a] respectful, loving and caring person, and finally all of us girls can sit on a couch, go out and just have fun with one another. We wouldn’t want it any other way.”

Lowell reiterated that she would “absolutely not” welcome Abraham, 28, back into the fold. “She hasn’t changed as a person. She even said she would only come back if things were her way,” she noted. “She’s still the self-righteous person — she always has been — and we don’t need that type of attitude in our loving group.”

She added: “Now, if she was a caring and loving person, maybe, but that’s just not who she is and Cheyenne is, and for that reason, all of us Teen Mom girls love Cheyenne.”

Lowell went on to mention that she would not fight Abraham’s possible return. “Everyone loves a train wreck, so if MTV brings her back, I hope all the fans enjoy watching that, but I would not help them bring her back or petition against her because that’s a waste of my time, and I’ve wasted enough of my time trying to befriend her and help her in the past,” she explained to Us.

The Celebrity Big Brother UK alum issued her call to action during the Wednesday, September 11, episode of Radar Online’s “Teen Mom Time” podcast. “Things must be my way or I don’t come back,” she demanded. “I don’t share my seasons with newbies. I’ll come back if it’s OG all the way.”

Abraham further insulted Floyd, 26, too. “No one knows who Cheyenne is on the show, let’s be real,” she said. “That is a joke. … You can’t get someone from the Challenge show where they purposely hook up for the sake of ratings, which happens nonstop. You’re duping what Teen Mom is about now. You make Teen Mom out to be a lie. Cheyenne and her boyfriend [Matt Walker] are super fans of Teen Mom. You can’t put super fans on TV shows and think it’s authentic.”

Scroll to get more details on the Teen Mom OG drama!