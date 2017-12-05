‘Teen Mom OG’ Recap: Amber Portwood Kicks Matt Baier Out of the House

In a special second episode of Teen Mom OG on Monday, December 4, Farrah Abraham spent a night out in Las Vegas and Maci Bookout finally let Bentley see Ryan Edwards — off camera.

Maci and Ryan’s Fight Gets Dirty on Father’s Day

After Bentley asks to see Ryan on Father’s Day, Maci thinks it’s only fair. However, since it’s the first time since he’s been out of rehab, she won’t let the cameras be there.

Afterward, Maci explained to her husband, Taylor McKinney, that she wasn’t there long because the minute they arrived, Bentley gave Ryan his gift, then he sent his son to play basketball. When Maci tried talking to him, he brought up a fight that Taylor got into with Ryan’s dad — apparently Larry yelled at Bentley at his baseball game and Taylor got upset.

Their interaction ended with Ryan threatening to take Maci to court. After the visit, Ryan told his family she seemed jealous and Larry said he felt like she was still in love with him.

Catelynn and Tyler Change Their Minds About Birth Control

After making an appointment to go off her birth control, Catelynn Lowell actually had a change of heart. With the new house, their clothing line finally launching, and 2-year-old Nova running around, she decided it wasn’t time. Of course, husband Tyler Baltierra supported her decision and agreed. He later revealed he was so stressed about everything going on, he hadn’t really been sleeping.

Amber Reaches Her Breaking Point

Amber Portwood admitted that while she knew she was nearly done with Matt Baier, she felt that she had invested too much in their relationship to give up now.

However, when he was away, she found out that his daughter told him it may be time to move back — something that really upset Amber. She started yelling at him the minute he walked in, questioning his weight loss then telling him that he needed to just go to his daughter if she wanted to make her look like the bad one.

When he got mad and stormed away, she got even more angry — so much so, he asked if she was on something. With that, she told him to get out of their house.

Farrah Has a Run-In With Simon

Farrah flew to Vegas to see her friend but found out that her ex-boyfriend, Simon Saron, was also invited. He did show up and tried to act friendly with her — she got annoyed with him and left.

Farrah later explained to her dad that she knew he couldn’t “handle the friend zone” so she had to cut him out.

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

