Amber Portwood Reacts to Ex-Fiance Matt Baier’s Surprise Marriage

Amber Portwood is not interested in Matt Baier’s new life. The Teen Mom OG star “doesn’t care” about her ex-fiance’s surprise marriage, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Amber is happy in her new life,” the source tells Us. “She doesn’t care that Matt is married.”

As previously reported, Baier tied the knot with his girlfriend of six months, Jennifer Conlin, in Las Vegas on Monday, November 27. Portwood, meanwhile, is expecting with her boyfriend of five months Andrew Glennon. (Portwood is already mom to 9-year-old daughter Leah with ex Gary Shirley).

“When I first found out I was a little scared. I don’t know what to expect. Having a new baby is new likes, new wants, new needs, so it’s very nerve-racking,” Portwood exclusively told Us earlier this month. ”We’re both very happy. I feel like it’s a new chapter of my life.”

Portwood and Baier officially ended their relationship in August two months after calling off their wedding. The final straw was when Baier, a recovered drug addict, offered Teen Mom OG cast member Catelynn Lowell a Xanax during the show’s press day in NYC.

“It was rough, but it was a necessary thing to do,” Portwood told Us. “I needed to see where I was in my head and it’s a beautiful thing because I just feel better.”

Reporting by Brody Brown

