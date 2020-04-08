Dealing with a leak. As Amber Portwood attempted to move on from her domestic violence incident with ex Andrew Glennon, the audio from their past fights leaked on the Tuesday, April 7, episode of Teen Mom OG.

After the shocking assault audio made its way to the internet, Amber wasn’t sure how to proceed — according to her, the recording was from a time she was struggling with her postpartum depression. Her costars weren’t sure how to help, either, and Amber didn’t want to see her daughter, Leah, while she was in such a dark place, so she enlisted the help of Leah’s father, Gary Shirley.

“I’m remorseful for what I did, because I don’t want to be that person and I never did,” Amber said, insisting that she already had the help she needed in her psychiatrist. But Gary kept pressing, encouraging her to go to anger management classes for the sake of Leah and James, her son with Andrew.

Amber was totally against the idea, but later that day, she and Gary went to her first appointment. But things went downhill fast because Amber ended up leaving her appointment in an ambulance after she fainted in the parking lot.

After hearing about Amber’s breakdown, Catelynn Lowell was reminded of times her mom had lashed out at her boyfriends growing up and decided to talk to her psychiatrist about it.

“It took me back to when my mom would get in fights with her boyfriends and stuff,” Catelynn admitted. “I was older but I would always get in the middle of it to stop it or things like that, so it brought up a lot of sadness for James. I’m trying to be there for her and stuff, but it’s hard to navigate.”

Meanwhile, Maci Bookout dealt with drama as she tried to convince Mackenzie Standifer and Ryan Edwards to come to Bentley’s birthday party, Mackenzie McKee was sent on a birthday scavenger hunt where Josh proposed to her all over again, and Cheyenne Floyd worked on creating her own clothing line.

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.