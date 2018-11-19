Working things out? Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra had to confront some major issues in their marriage during the Monday, November 19, episode of Teen Mom OG, and even though they’re already seeing a therapist, it seems like they have a long way to go in getting their marriage back on track.

With how attached Nova has been to Catelynn since she got back from treatment, she was worried about leaving her daughter to go on a show about adoption, and Tyler was stressing out about managing Nova’s behavior — and getting Catelynn to work on the couple’s counseling worksheets that she still hadn’t finished.

The good news: She did get the chance to fill out the worksheet, and she opened up to her producer about what she thought they could work on.

“He’s bad at saying what he needs to say in the right way. He just comes across really sharp,” she said. “I’m a feeler, so I feel that intense like, holy s—t, someone’s pissed off … It’s nothing huge or detrimental to our relationship.”

When she got home, she knew it was time to face these issues head on, and they talked about what they wrote down, but things got tense between them fast.

“I’m done with the talk and I want more of the walk,” Tyler said. His wife admitted she was scared of opening up old wounds, including her past trauma, and Tyler admitted that he wasn’t happy.

“We were 16 when we gave away our own flesh and blood,” Catelynn said. “I’ve always said if we can get through that we can make it through anything .. something little — not little, but like this — shouldn’t break us.”

“Yeah, it’s not little,” Tyler said.

Bristol’s Coparenting Drama

Bristol Palin was also experiencing some serious issues, this time with ex Levi Johnston. She needed Levi to sign a form that would allow their son, Tripp, to collect a paycheck from his dance TV show (Dancing With the Stars: Juniors), but he wouldn’t do it — which meant Bristol had to bring it up when she brought Tripp to Alaska to go hunting with his dad.

But instead of waiting until they got to Alaska, she decided to call Levi and ask him if he’d signed the papers, which devolved into an argument. Levi said he’d sign them as soon as he had the chance to read them, but to Bristol, that wasn’t good enough since she said he’d had the contracts for weeks.

When she and Tripp made it to Alaska, Bristol was dreading handing him off, but Levi agreed to sign it and he surprised her with cash to pay for half of the plane ticket, so at least that’s progress?

Cheyenne Dealt With Another Breakup

Baby daddy Cory Wharton wanted Cheyenne Floyd to bring her daughter, Ryder, out to Michigan to visit his family, but once again, this created a fight with her boyfriend, Zach, who wanted to go with her.

“I feel like Cory is more of a priority than me,” Zach admitted when they sat down to talk about it. “I just feel like the way you treat him versus you treat me — it’s not the same. There’s no comparison. It’s almost like you’re more so in a relationship with him. If the shoe was on the other foot, had it been me, if I had a baby’s mother and she asked me to go out there and spend time, you would not be OK with that.”

In the end, they couldn’t agree to disagree, and once again decided to break up.

“Right now, that’s my focus — ensuring that I have a good coparenting relationship with Cory, that Ryder has a good relationship with her dad and his family,“ Cheyenne said. “So if my relationships, if my friendships … if my personal relationships suffer because of it, I will take that right now.”

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET

