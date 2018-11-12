Another baby? Amber Portwood absolutely freaked out during the Monday, November 12, episode of Teen Mom OG, when she started feeling sick and realized it was a possible that she was pregnant.

“It feels like my stomach is just achy. I swear to God, if you got me pregnant,” Amber, 28, said to boyfriend Andrew Glennon during the episode after admitting that she felt queasy while in New York City. When she later met up with her castmates Catelynn Lowell and Maci Bookout, she talked about it again and the girls couldn’t help but ask.

Before meeting new castmates Bristol Palin and Cheyenne Floyd, Amber confronted executive producer Larry Musnik about the fact that no one from MTV called the cast when they decided to add two new moms to the group.

“This show, to us, is like family, especially with the girls,” she told him, beginning to choke up. “There’s been a lot of things that have happened in 10 years from my f—king life that I have let you guys watch, that has been really personal so I need that respect back … We would really like some f—king respect.”

Afterward, the ladies admitted to her that they were surprised at how emotional she became and asked if she was pregnant again. When she got home from New York, she decided to take a test. Andrew couldn’t have been happier about the possibility, since he wanted four kids. However, the test was negative.

“I need to get on birth control. There are things that I wanna do in my life, you know,” she told him. “Having a baby right now would kind of stop that. It’s just not the right time to have another kid.”

Bristol’s Battle Continues

Meanwhile, Bristol was still struggling with her relationship with ex-husband Dakota Meyer. He revealed to producers that Sailor, the pair’s 2-year-old daughter, told him that she was “mad at daddy because daddy stole mommy’s money.” He then claimed that his accountant accidentally deposited her money into his account when they first got divorced, and Bristol tried to get him put in jail for 18 months.

While in New York, Bristol opened up to her friend about their issues, explaining that she was spending thousands of dollars on her attorney because of all of their back and forth.

“It’s just the principal of you stealing something that’s not yours,” she said. “In my head, it’s like, ‘OK, do I want to have it known, [draw] the line in the sand [to show] you’re not going to f—k with me?’ Or just say, ‘OK, maybe someday he’ll have a conscious,’ and maybe someday he’ll look back and say, ‘OK, I was in the wrong.’”

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET.

