Fighting to get her life back. On part one of the Monday, December 24, Teen Mom OG reunion, Amber Portwood addressed her suicidal thoughts and explained that she feels the show hasn’t allowed her to tell the whole story of what’s been going on in her life over the past few months.

In fact, Amber said that she felt she was being bullied on social media because of what fans see on the show. She also opened up about her postpartum depression — and how it made her want her to hang herself one night when she was in Los Angeles.

“I said to Andrew, ‘Just go to sleep. Take James with you.’ I was going to hang myself,” she revealed. But according to Amber, MTV only gave her a week off to cope with her depression, and at the same time, people online were calling her a bad mom.

“How long did they give Catelynn off? F—king answer that,” she said. “I get a f—king week for postpartum depression. There’s so much sh—t, we couldn’t even get it on show.”

She also said that she now has a nanny and a therapist to help her with her mental illness, and after the fans in the audience cheered her on, she agreed to stay on the show.

Cheyenne and Cory: What Now?

When it was Cheyenne Floyd’s turn to talk to Dr. Drew, she opened up about her relationship status with Cory Wharton, and she admitted that while she’s ready for a relationship, Cory’s still young, and he isn’t ready to settle down with her.

“This is honestly what we’re trying to figure out right now. We crossed the line, keep crossing the line,” Cheyenne said. Despite the fact that they were getting flirty and even hooked up at the end of the season, according to Cheyenne, nothing’s happening — at least, not for now.

Fighting for Their Marriage

When Dr. Drew asked Catelynn Lowell about how she conceived her baby with Tyler Baltierra, she told the truth: It happened on a drunken camping trip the one time they didn’t use protection.

She also opened up about their separation and credited couple’s therapy for helping her through it, but also that she wanted to be supportive of him and help him get what he needs.

“I understand where he’s coming from and the things he had to do when I was away, so it’s like, I’m really supporting him in this because I feel like a wife should support him in it,” she said. “I’m just really trying to be supportive in whatever he thinks that he needs.”

When Tyler joined Catelynn on stage, he said that he needed to decompress after she came home from treatment and agreed that he felt resentful for the way she acted about her mental illness.

“I think the goal is just to figure out who we are as individuals,” Tyler said. “I think me and Cate got together super young and we kind of like — we used each other for survival almost, as a partner to drive through this life together. We just got so lost. You kind of lose who you are as an individual. Who am I if I’m not Catelynn’s husband? … It should be an easy answer.”

“When everything first came out, I was sad, I was scared, I was not happy about it,” Catelynn said. “If this is what he feels like he needs, then I’m gonna support that, because he supported me in something that I really needed.”

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET

