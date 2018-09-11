Teen Moms assemble! The cast of Teen Mom OG Season 8 posed together for their first group photo on Monday, September 10.

The Instagram photos show returning stars Catelynn Baltierra, Maci Bookout and Amber Portwood hanging out with new cast members Bristol Palin and Cheyenne Floyd on a night out in New York City.

“Had a great night with these beautiful girls!” Portwood, 28, wrote in her caption. “Welcome New G’s to the OG💋 sending all my love💖.”

“OGs meet the new Gs ✨❤️,” said Floyd, 25. “Fun night in NY! #teenmom.”

Floyd, who starred on season 3 of MTV’s Are You the One, shares 16-month-old daughter Ryder with fellow reality star Cory Wharton, whom she met on The Challenge: Rivals III. Us Weekly exclusively confirmed her casting last week.

“I think that there was a lot of questions regarding my pregnancy from the beginning when I got pregnant,” the Los Angeles native exclusively told Us at the time. “It will be interesting to now tell people what actually happened. Everybody knows that Cory didn’t find out about Ryder until she was 6 months and now everyone’s questions will get answered as to what actually happened.”

Meanwhile, Palin was the first new cast member added to the show following Farrah Abraham’s departure. The 27-year-old will earn $250,000 for the first season with an option for a second and third year with an additional $50,000 for each option exercise, a source exclusively told Us.

And MTV’s casting of Palin — the daughter of former Alaskan Governor Sarah Palin — comes as a relief to Bookout. “I really feel like I’m not gonna be mad about anybody joining because anybody’s better than Farrah,” the 27-year-old said on an August episode of Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry’s “Coffee Convos” podcast.

Teen Mom OG season 8 premieres on MTV on Monday, October 1, at 9 p.m. ET.

