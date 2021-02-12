Family is family! Amber Portwood may be making a big change to live closer to her daughter, Leah Shirley. During the Monday, February 16, episode of Teen Mom OG, the reality star, 30, joins ex-fiancé Gary Shirley to look at modular homes to move onto his land.

“I’m not sure if it’s a great idea but Leah was very excited about it and it’s hard to say no,” she says in Us Weekly‘s exclusive sneak peek of the episode. After Gary, 34, picks her up, she laughs about the awkward situation, saying, “I’m going to see houses to live on your f–king land?”

When they arrive at the lot, Gary explains that he has five acres so they could possibly put a place for Amber to live, that way their 12-year-old daughter would be able to see them both easier. (The pair dated on and off between 2008 and 2011 and were briefly engaged.)

“This is my first modular home,” Amber says in the preview, noting that she’s pleasantly surprised by both the single and double-wide family homes that are estimated between $40,000 and $60,000.

“Is this a joke?” she asks excitedly. “I’m kind of impressed, I have to say. I wasn’t expecting it. I’m ready to see this other one. I would buy one just to rent it out myself to be honest with you. … You can make a lot of money!”

Amber, who is dating Belgium native Dimitri Garcia, is also mom to 2-year-old son James with ex-boyfriend Andrew Glennon. Last month, she was granted a restraining order against her ex-boyfriend. The duo dated from July 2017 to July 2019 and have had joint legal custody of their son since their split. The cinematographer, 36, has primary physical custody of James.

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

