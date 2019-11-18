



Mother-daughter time! Amber Portwood rang in her daughter Leah’s 11th birthday with a rainbow cake on Sunday, November 17.

“Last photo with me and this beautiful little lady yesterday,” the Teen Mom OG star, 29, captioned the social media upload. “I’m going to hand over my Instagram so I won’t have to worry about negativity and to move forward in a positive light. You can still contact me though. I will get certain messages. #sendinglove.”

On Tuesday, November 12, the reality star shared another sweet shot with Leah, writing, “What an absolute beautiful day with family and this beautiful Birthday girl!! Hope everyone had a great day like I had!! Happy Birthday baby.”

The MTV personality went on to pen an emotional tribute to the preteen as well. “I love our hugs,” the Indiana native captioned a picture of Leah eating dinner on a boat. “I love our kisses and I love singing together while looking into each other’s eyes. I love how you make me feel every time I see you. I love the text messages we send of funny gifs and when you say Goodnight but keep texting emojis. But what I love most of all is when you tell me I love you Mommy and I say I love you too beautiful. You are everything and more.”

The 16 and Pregnant alum, who also shares her 18-month-old son, James, with her ex Andrew Glennon, welcomed her eldest in 2008 with Gary Shirley.

When it comes to coparenting, the former couple are “doing really good,” Portwood told Us Weekly exclusively in June. “I don’t want to sound like I’m lying, but hell, everything is so positive right now,” she said at the time. “It took years. It took a long time. It took growth on both parties. We really kind of met in the middle and became a whole family now.”

The following month, the Never Too Late author was arrested for assaulting Glennon, 35, while he was holding their son and was charged with two counts of domestic battery and one of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon.

“I wish we could just wake up and say it was a dream,” Gary’s wife, Kristina Shirley, said on an August episode of Teen Mom OG. “Ultimately, Leah is almost 11. She knows a lot of what’s going on. I think the only thing she’s said to me is, ‘If Mommy goes back to prison, what happens to James? Will James be taken away from me as well?’ I don’t have those answers.”

Gary, 33, added, “This has an impact on all of us. She didn’t just affect her own self and her own family. It trickles down to us too.”

Portwood received a plea deal following her arrest, a source told Us exclusively in October. She will receive one felony charge for the incident and be on probation for one year, and the felony charge will be lowered to a misdemeanor provided no problems arise, the insider revealed.