



A sweet shoutout! Amber Portwood honored her daughter, Leah, with an Instagram tribute on her 11th birthday.

“Happy 11th Birthday my beautiful girl!!!” the Teen Mom OG star, 29, posted to Instagram on Tuesday, November 12. “I love our hugs. I love our kisses and I love singing together while looking into each other’s eyes. I love how you make me feel every time I see you. I love the text messages we send of funny gifs and when you say, ‘Goodnight,’ but keep texting emojis.”

The reality star, who also shares 18-month-old son, James, with her ex Andrew Glennon, went on to write, “But what I love most of all is when you tell me, ‘I love you, Mommy,’ and I say, ‘I love you too, beautiful.’ You are everything and more. Happy Birthday my beautiful girl with the ‘ocean eyes.’”

In July, the MTV personality was arrested for assaulting Glennon, 35, while he was holding their son. After the Indiana native was charged with two counts of domestic battery and one of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, Leah’s dad, Gary Shirley, and his wife, Kristina Shirley, reacted to the news.

“I wish we could just wake up and say it was a dream,” Kristina, 38, said on an August episode of Teen Mom OG. “Ultimately, Leah is almost 11. She knows a lot of what’s going on. I think the only thing she’s said to me is, ‘If Mommy goes back to prison, what happens to James? Will James be taken away from me as well?’ I don’t have those answers.”

Her husband, 32, added, “This has an impact on all of us. She didn’t just affect her own self and her own family. It trickles down to us too.”

Last month, a source told Us Weekly that Portwood received a plea deal following her arrest. The 16 and Pregnant alum will receive one felony charge for the incident and be on probation for one year, the insider explained. Her felony charge will be lowered to a misdemeanor provided that no problems arise during the year-long probation period, which she is “relieved” about. But mostly, Portwood is “focused on James,” the source told Us.