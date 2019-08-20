Amber Portwood’s Daughter Leah Reacts to Arrest on ’Teen Mom OG’





She’s behind bars — again. Amber Portwood was arrested for allegedly assaulting boyfriend Andrew Glennon while he was holding their son, James, during the Monday, August 19, episode of Teen Mom OG.

Although reports about what may have happened that night have been surfacing for weeks, now, the show has finally caught up to the weekend of the incident.

It all started after a particularly intense therapy session, when Amber admitted to Andrew that lately, she’s been getting so angry she feels like “exploding.” When her cousin Krystal came over, she admitted that she and Andrew had been fighting over small things because she’d been having a hard time coping with her anger, stress and lack of sleep.

“He’ll joke when it’s not time to joke,” Amber said. “I just think that when he jokes when we’re talking about things that bother me, that bothers me. I know it’s hard for people to understand.”

Then, it all fell apart on the 4th of July. Although cameras weren’t around for Amber’s arrest, MTV was there for the aftermath and played the audio of the 911 call after Andrew texted the emergency number to get help.

Later, Gary Shirley and wife Kristina Shirley went out to eat to discuss the situation. “I wish we could just wake up and say it was a dream,” Kristina said.

Gary made it clear that Leah, 10, wasn’t there when the incident between Amber and Andrew happened, and he seemed frustrated that Amber had made a decision that affected all of them, including the

daughter they shared.

“This has an impact on all of us. She didn’t just affect her own self and her own family. It trickles down to us, too,” he said.

“Ultimately, Leah is almost 11. She knows a lot of what’s going on,” Kristina said. “I think the only thing she’s said to me is, ‘If Mommy goes back to prison, what happens to James? Will James be taken away from me as well?’ I don’t have those answers.”

Meanwhile, Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Standifer found out that she was unexpectedly pregnant with a baby girl, and Tyler Baltierra and Catelynn Lowell had a visit with Carly, the daughter they placed for adoption. Cheyenne Floyd cleared the air with Cory Wharton’s girlfriend, Taylor, after racist text messages surfaced, and Mackenzie McKee found out that her mother has less than six months to live after her cancer spread.

Teen Mom OG airs on MTV Mondays at 9 p.m. ET

