Teen Mom's Briana DeJesus Asks Sister Brittany to Adopt Daughter Stella

Briana DeJesus has long had issues with the father of her daughter Stella — and now her sister, Brittany DeJesus, is stepping up to help out in a big way.

In a sneak peek of the Wednesday, September 27, episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Briana, 29, comes to Brittany, 31, with a life-changing proposition.

“As you guys know, Luis hasn’t really been around,” Briana tells her sister and their mom, Roxanne DeJesus, about Stella’s dad, Luis Hernandez. “There’s a thing where, like, a close relative can adopt Stella. So I was wondering if Brittany would be able to do that for me.”

While Roxanne looks stunned, Brittany doesn’t hesitate. “Yeah, I will,” she replies, quipping: “I’m a mutha, no drama.”

As Roxanne begins to protest, Brittany — who got engaged in February — interrupts to explain she and Briana always had a plan for parenting her children. (Briana is also mom of 12-year-old Nova, whom she shares with ex Devoin Austin.)

“Since the day [Briana] even had kids, she always said if something happened to her I was going to take care of the kids,” Brittany says, turning to her sister. “Obviously, you didn’t even have to ask me. I could’ve woken up tomorrow and you would’ve been like, ‘You’re a mother and I would’ve been like, ‘OK.’ That’s a f—king given.” Nova and Stella are “spiritually, emotionally, the closest thing” Brittany has to her own kids, she adds.

For Brittany, this means that Stella “will go straight to you,” Briana explains. “She wouldn’t go to Luis.”

Their mom, however, disagreed, explaining that they didn’t know what was going on in Luis’ life to make him so inconsistent with his daughter.

“I think that you should not cross Luis out so fast,” Roxanne points out, though Briana notes she is “already doing it” and has an appointment booked.

Teen Mom fans have been watching Briana and Luis’ coparenting drama play out for years. Earlier this month, Briana recalled Stella crying and begging for Luis to take her to a daddy-daughter dance on an episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. Luis, for his part, said he would attend.

“Why are we the ones reaching out to him so that he could be a part of his daughter’s life? It should be the other way around,” Briana asked Brittany, revealing it had been six months since Luis had seen their daughter.

“Her as a 5-year-old upset is going to be the same thing when she’s 15 and upset,” Brittany responded. “At that point, that’s when you have to tell her the damn truth about her dad.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.