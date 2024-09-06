Tennis player Frances Tiafoe found his best friend — and No. 1 fan — in girlfriend Ayan Broomfield when they were just teenagers.

“Man, to think how far we’ve come,” Tiafoe wrote via Instagram in June 2023, after Broomfield posted a series of highlights from his career leading up to his Top 10 tennis player in the world accolade.

Tiafoe reflected on meeting Broomfield in 2015 at the start of his career. At the time, they were both young tennis players. Broomfield eventually played at the University of California Los Angeles while Tiafoe entered the professional circuit in 2014 with his first appearance at the US Open that summer.

“You’ve rocked with me thru it all. The good the bad and the standstills,” Tiafoe wrote of his longtime love. “It’s been a ride no one can put into words.”

Related: Which Celebs Have Married or Dated Pro Tennis Players? A Guide Andy Roddick and Serena Williams are just two tennis stars who’ve made headlines for their high-profile romances — and celebrity hook ups — in addition to their athletic abilities. Roddick romanced Mandy Moore in the early 2000s before he found The One in wife Brooklyn Decker. The two women, however, are both still some of […]

Broomfield, who is a model from Canada, has remained by Tiafoe’s side throughout his journey. “I sit beside his mom, we’re both kind of a mess in the box and we feed off each other. It’s not good,” Broomfield told Town and Country in September 2024 while attending the 2024 US Open. “We’ll be kicking each other, holding each other’s hands tight, and doing the most. But it’s nice to be around other people — everyone wants him to win just as bad as I do.”

Scroll down to see Tiafoe and Broomfield’s romance from the start:

September 2015

The pair met through a mutual friend. They went public on Instagram two months later. “Great week in boca with @ayanbroomfield,” Tiafoe wrote in December 2015. “Had an amazing time with you and I’m gonna miss you sooo much hope you have great time during the holidays with the family #bae #greatgal #cantwaittobewithuagain.”

September 2017

“Happy second anniversary to my favorite girl in the world,” the professional athlete wrote via Instagram. “Can’t believe it’s been two years. I hope it’s many more years to come. Love you babes.”

February 2018

The couple celebrated Valentine’s Day in France.

January 2019

“Happy 21st birthday to my best friend,” Broomfield gushed via an Instagram tribute.

May 2019

Tiafoe flew to Los Angeles in April 2019 to celebrate Broomfield’s senior day at UCLA. The following month, he praised her for winning the NCAA doubles title.

“Y’all senior year end your college career like this is something special. Y’all deserve this man y’all went thru sooo damn much I know dis feels sooo soo good,” he wrote in May 2019. “I ain’t never gonna forget dis what a week. I love you sooo much sooo happy for you.”

August 2020

The duo toasted to Broomfield’s “Jordan Year” on a boat.

November 2021

Tiafoe was Broomfield’s date to the King Richard premiere in Los Angeles. Broomfield portrayed Venus Williams in the actual tennis scenes of the movie, while actress Saniyya Sidney was the main Venus.

July 2022

The pair enjoyed some down time in London after Tiafoe competed at both the Madrid Open and the French Open that spring.

November 2022

Broomfield and Tiafoe jetted off to Turks and Caicos for a “baecation.”

June 2023

“TOP 10 IN THE WORLD! 🙏🏽🎾,” Broomfield wrote via Instagram after Tiafoe earned the ranking for the first time in his career. “I started taking screenshots of different moments and accomplishments a few years ago in anticipation of this day. I can’t post them all but I think this tells the story pretty well. I am so proud of you. Huge milestone and I think that we can finally say that #bigfoecameup.”

That same month, Tiafoe reached the third round of Wimbledon in England, losing to Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets. The athlete appeared to still be in good spirits while attending a Pink concert with his girlfriend at the end of June.

September 2023

Tiafoe lost in the quarterfinals of the US Open to Ben Shelton. However, he and Broomfield still had a blast at the tournament, hanging out with Justin and Hailey Bieber.

February 2024

Broomfield and Tiafoe playfully battled on the court at the start of the year, documenting their skills via social media. “I thought I had him 😤 @bigfoe1998,” she captioned the clip.

July 2024

Broomfield was on hand to cheer for Tiafoe at Wimbledon where he made it to the third round. He ultimately lost to Carlos Alcaraz.

August 2024

“Happy bday to my right hand … my rock … my everything,” Tiafoe captioned a series of social media photos on Broomfield’s special day. “Happy 27th bday my love hope you enjoy the day. See you next week, love you always. I’m thankful for you and always proud of you.”

September 2024

The couple toasted to the start of the US Open at an event hosted by Grey Goose Vodka. Throughout the tournament, Broomfield kept her fans in the loop via social media, including during the semi-final match between Tiafoe and fellow American Taylor Fritz on September 6.