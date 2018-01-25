Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice opened up about why she’d rather not see her husband, Joe Giudice, every week in jail.

“Time is going by quick. I’m busy, I’m doing it all by myself so the days do go by and my thing is I’d rather not see him every week because I feel time goes by slower. This way, it is going quick,” Teresa, 45, told E! News on Wednesday, January 24. “I do miss him but I feel like everything happens for a reason and maybe we needed this time apart to help us get stronger together. I just go with it. This is what God wanted. It’s fine.”

As previously reported, the Bravo personality served 11 months in federal prison in 2015 after she and Joe, also 45, were indicted on 39 counts, including bankruptcy fraud. He began his 41-month sentence in March 2016.

The Standing Strong author made headlines after sharing a photo to Instagram on January 6 with New Jersey attorney Loren La Forge-Kyriakoulis. The reality star originally captioned the photo, “Dinner with a great friend getting great advice” before quickly changing it to “Dinner with a great friend lots of laughs” with the hashtag “#webothlovefood.”

During Teresa’s January 10 appearance with sister-in-law Melissa Gorga on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, a fan called in to ask Teresa if the photo indicated she and Joe were on the rocks, which Teresa vehemently denied. “I was helping her. Just in case – If anybody’s getting divorced, she’s a great divorce attorney to call,” she explained at the time. “Get it? I was helping her.”

The television personality’s attorney James Leonard Jr. also shut down split rumors. “I don’t know how to say it any louder or plainer, but it ain’t happening. Period,” Leonard exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “Why can’t people accept the fact that these two people simply want to stay married to one another and let them live their lives?”

Teresa and Joe tied the knot in October 1999 and are parents of four daughters: Gia, 17, Gabriella, 13, Milania, 11, and Audriana, 7. They have documented their lives on RHONJ since April 2008.

