Colton Underwood and his remaining 13 women took their drama to Thailand during the Monday, February 4, episode of The Bachelor. And it’s safe to say, it wasn’t exactly smooth sailing when they arrived.

Feuds on Feuds on Feuds

Colton’s group date occurred in the jungle, where he and the women had to scavenge for food (i.e. bugs) and water as well as wrangle wild animals. The girls split up into teams to find nourishment, but Demi, Hannah B. and Hannah G. decided to head into town for burgers and champagne instead. Colton later gave the group date rose to Hannah B. following her declaration that she was falling in love with him.

Onyeka confided in Colton that Elyse had warned her about Nicole before she left, claiming that Nicole was only on the show to get opportunities to leave Miami. Colton confronted Nicole with this information, which she denied; Tayshia backed up Nicole’s side of the story.

At the cocktail party, Nicole told Colton that Onyeka had bullied her since they met. Colton asked Onyeka about the allegations, which she claimed were not true. Onyeka then made a beeline for Nicole and accused her of lying to Colton. The two engaged in a screaming match, which Colton overheard, so he chose to sit in on the argument. The women would not let him get a word in, so he stormed away before a rose ceremony could happen.

Cold Feet

Elyse began doubting herself after she failed to get another one-on-one. So she got all dressed up and went to see Colton on her own. Elyse oddly told the Bachelor, “I can’t call Chris Harrison and say, ‘I want every one-on-one for the next year,’” and admitted that she needed more time and attention to make a relationship work. She also said she could not accept a proposal from Colton after sharing him with other women for months. So she ended the relationship and left before later admitting she was “disgusted” with herself.

Elyse thought she made a stupid mistake after breaking up with Colton, who worried about not being enough or loved by whichever woman he chose at the end of the process.

Never Been Kissed

Heather (a.k.a. “never been kissed”) embarked on her one-on-one with Colton in such a state of enthusiasm that she could not stop mentioning how “excited” she was. The pair visited a floating city while viewers were tortured with repeated close-ups of Colton’s mouth. Heather explained to Colton that she dated casually in high school and college and even had a boyfriend for eight months after college, but they never locked lips because she just didn’t feel “it” with him.

Colton gave Heather a rose and her first kiss as they stood on the beach and watched fireworks. The leading man called the smooch “magical.”

Off the Charts

Colton and Cassie made out on a private island, in his hotel room and in his bed during her one-on-one date. Colton felt “insanely attracted” to her and even told her he was crazy about her. Cassie, who obviously received a rose, opened up to Colton about judgment she might face upon revealing that she is not a virgin, but he assured her he would never judge her.

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!