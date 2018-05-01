Will Becca Kufrin find true love? Chris Harrison thinks so! The host raved over the new Bachelorette recently, telling Us Weekly that he can’t wait for the world to fall in love with her.

“Becca’s doing great, Becca’s awesome. I can’t wait for everybody to see how much we all love her. She’s turned out to be even more than what we thought, in a Bachelorette,” Harrison, 46, told Us. “I think everybody is going to relate to her – men, women, they’re going to really relate and fall in love with her, as the guys are.”

He went on to add that Kufrin, 28, is “grateful, sweet, honest and open” – so much so that she even apologizes to everyone on set when she’s tired – something they’ve never had on the show.

“The crew loves her, the producers love her … it’s been a while since we’ve had somebody like that where everybody is just excited to be with her every day because she just makes it easy,” he continued. “When one of our Bachelor or Bachelorettes are excited and they make it easy for all of us to go to work every day and travel the world. It’s just fun.”

While the Minnesota native is a “kick-ass woman,” Harrison did admit that “of course there are people there for the wrong reason.” Luckily, she’s strong enough to handle it “That’s the good thing about Becca, she seems like this sweet, demure woman and she is, she’s got a backbone, she can take care of her own,” he said.

The Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? host couldn’t say much else about the season but revealed that right now, the eliminations are “gut-wrenching” since “families are involved.” He couldn’t reveal if Kufrin has fallen for more than one man … but he did hint at it.

“I will say this: I think she definitely sympathizes with Arie [Luyendyk Jr.] more than she did about two months ago,” he shared. “Once you get in their shoes you really start to understand.”

The world first met Kufrin when she won The Bachelor and got engaged to Luyendyk Jr. during the season 22 finale. He broke up with her – on TV – about six weeks into their relationship and went back to the runner up, Lauren Burnham.

The Bachelorette premieres on ABC Monday, May 28, at 8 p.m. ET.

