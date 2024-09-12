The Bachelorette alum Jenn Tran is dishing on her celebrity crushes even though she doesn’t feel ready to date again after her split from fiancé Devin Strader.

During a Thursday, September 12, appearance on Nick Viall’s “Viall Files” podcast, Jenn, 26, said that she “truthfully” can’t picture herself dating anyone right now.

“If Jayson Tatum, my celebrity crush, came up to me and asked me to go on a date, I don’t think I could say yes yet because it would be messy,” she said.

When Nick, 43, asked her why it would be so messy, Jenn said that she’s going to have “trust issues for a while” after how things went down with Devin, 28.

“The texts being released, me not really knowing who this person was, I need some time to kind of get over that and then trust people again,” Jenn said. “That’s not to say Jayson Tatum can’t slide into my DMs.”

After learning that Jayson, 26, is reportedly dating Ella Mai, Jenn noted that she is “switching [her] celebrity crush” to another NBA star.

“Max Strus, if you’re out there and you’re single, I’m here, I’m ready,” she said of the Cleveland Cavaliers shooting guard. “I really like basketball.”

Jenn’s reluctance to rejoin the dating pool comes after she and Devin both proposed to each other during the season 21 finale of The Bachelorette, which aired earlier this month. During the live After the Rose special, the twosome revealed that they’d broken up shortly after getting engaged.

After receiving backlash from fans for the way he handled the breakup, Devin released a 13-minute video on Tuesday, September 10, sharing text messages exchanged between him and Jenn in an attempt to “give a little more context into the situation.” According to one of the screenshots, Jenn told Devin that she would “always be rooting” for him hours before AFR.

Devin took to his Instagram Story hours after posting the initial video to apologize for sharing “sensitive information” in the text changes. He said that he “tried to censor all of our personal/sensitive information” and admitted that he “f—ed up,” but didn’t specify which text he was referring to.

Jenn said on Tuesday that she has “no idea” why Devin shared the private messages.

“When you get engaged to somebody [or] when you’re dating somebody, your first thought is never, ‘Oh, my gosh, these texts might be blasted for the whole world to see.’ Like, that is such an invasion of privacy,” she said.

“I felt so betrayed, so disrespected and, honestly, just upset and disappointed,” Jenn continued. “I don’t have a problem with him going out there and saying what he needs to say, but I have a problem with him invading my privacy and releasing texts without telling me [and] without giving me notice. … He conveniently blurred out certain things but forgot to blur out other things that were very, very private. Like, my mom’s on the internet, dude, what’s up with that? It was disrespectful and I don’t appreciate it at all.”

While Jenn isn’t ready for a new romance, she’s getting out of her comfort zone in rehearsals for the upcoming season of Dancing With the Stars with partner Sasha Farber. She noted that it’s been challenging to adjust to the “intimate” nature of partnered dancing since she is “not an outwardly sexy person.”

“I can’t do this without tequila shots and a very, very dark room,” she quipped.

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC and Disney+ simultaneously Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET beginning September 17. You can stream episodes on Disney+ the day after they air.