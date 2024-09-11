Bachelor Nation is continuing to react to the aftermath of Jenn Tran and Devin Strader’s breakup.

Jenn and Devin both proposed to each other during The Bachelorette season 21, but she revealed during the live portion of the finale that Devin called off their engagement over the phone. In the days that followed, Jenn shared her side of the story — alleging Devin backtracked his idea of pursuing couple’s counseling and told her he only loved her on “some days” among other claims.

Devin fired back in a 13-minute video featuring endless — and intimate — texts between him and Jenn over the course of their relationship.

“All I’m trying to do here is show that this was a two-way relationship,” Devin said. “And I think we can both be held accountable. I’m in no way sitting here trying to say I was perfect throughout that relationship but I am looking to clear up a few rumors and the false narrative that is being said about me.”

After receiving backlash from fans and Bachelor Nation members alike, Devin issued an apology for sharing “sensitive information.”

“My only intention is to show the relationship from my perspective. I gain nothing from that text conversation being shown. I promise you that was a mistake,” he wrote via his Instagram Story. “I tried to censor all our personal/sensitive information, I honestly missed this one & f—ked up.”

Both the initial video and Devin’s subsequent statement have since been deleted from his Instagram page.

Scroll down to see reactions from Bachelor Nation members:

Brayden Bowers

The Bachelor in Paradise alum weighed in on the controversy on Devin’s Instagram, writing in the comments section of the since-deleted post, “At this point I feel like you should just quit. You’re making it worse.”

Brayden’s fiancée and fellow Bachelor Nation member, Christina Mandrell, added the eyes emoji, clapping hands emoji and a raising hands emoji in response to his remark.

Related: Former ‘Bachelor’ and ‘Bachelorette’ Leads: Where Are They Now? While some roses stand the test of time, others wilt before the Neil Lane engagement ring can be resized. The Bachelor premiered on ABC in March 2002 with Alex Michel dubbed the world’s most eligible Bachelor. More than 20 women competed for his heart and one of the most successful reality TV franchises was born. […]

Sam McKinney

Devin’s fellow season 28 Bachelor contestant — and archnemesis on the show — didn’t miss the opportunity to comment on the drama. Sam dropped a middle finger emoji in the comments section of Devin’s since-deleted video, prompting Devin to reply with an eggplant emoji and another of two fingers almost closed together.

Jade Tolbert

The Bachelor in Paradise alum addressed Devin’s video via her Instagram Story. While sharing a mirror selfie, Jade wrote, “Good morning to everyone except Devin.”

Related: Former 'Bachelor' and 'Bachelorette' Winners: Where Are They Now? Not every couple survives the reality TV curse, especially in Bachelor Nation. However, that doesn’t change the fact that the franchise is one of the most popular reality shows on TV. Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Please enter a valid email. Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and […]

Ashley Iaconetti

Ashley reshared a meme via her Instagram Story that read, “When you’re about to unwind after a long day and see Devin posted a 12-minute video and his text history with Jenn.” Underneath the text was a picture of Ben Affleck with his eyes closed, seemingly taking a deep breath.

Zach Shallcross and Kaity Biggar

The season 27 Bachelor and his fiancée poked fun at Devin’s video via their joint TikTok account. “POV: When you watch Devin’s IG apology,” the pair wrote over the clip, where they lip-synced to audio. “What the f–k?” Kaity mouthed, while Zach added, “S–t. God damn it.” They captioned the TikTok, “12 minutes of WTF 😬😬.”