Almost Paradise. Tia Booth and Colton Underwood reconnected during the season 5 premiere of Bachelor in Paradise, but her Bachelor costar Bekah Martinez couldn’t help but shade her over it.

Tia: I’m in love with Colton Also Tia: I have all of his contact info but decided not to talk to him for 2 months and rely on a TV show to bring us together — bekah martinez ♡ (@whats_ur_sign_) August 8, 2018

“Tia: I’m in love with Colton,” the 23-year-old tweeted on Tuesday, August 7. “Also Tia: I have all of his contact info but decided not to talk to him for 2 months and rely on a TV show to bring us together.”

Tia, who became friends with Bekah while appearing on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s season of The Bachelor, seemed to take the comment in stride. “I like to do things the complicated way,” she replied on Wednesday, August 8.

However, Bekah had more to say on the matter. “’Take a shot every time Tia says Colton’s name,’” she wrote on Twitter during the Tuesday premiere.

Bekah previously criticized Tia, 26, and Colton when photos of the two filming BIP surfaced in June. “Tia+Colton: ‘yeah Becca, we’re both 100% over each other!’” she tweeted at the time. “’We’re TOTALLY not planning on getting back together/probably engaged the minute we’re in paradise (we’re gonna get so many followers from this manufactured narrative lol).’”

Tia and Colton dated briefly before he began filming Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette. The Arkansas native returned after hometown dates to admit to the 28-year-old reality star that she still had feelings for the athlete, despite first telling her their relationship was in the past.

The pair reunited during the Tuesday premiere of BIP, during which they went on a one-on-one. “I think I went in there to date openly. I went in there with an open mind. I expected the same from her,” Colton, 26, told Us Weekly exclusively during the Disney/ABC Television All-Star Happy Hour on Tuesday. “Tia and I didn’t talk after The Bachelorette so there was a lot left unsaid. One thing I will say is that my date with Tia was a conversation card. That wasn’t a date card.” The football player also noted that he “would love the opportunity” to be the next Bachelor should he leave BIP single.

