Gina Carano, who played Cara Dune on The Mandalorian, was fired from the Disney+ series on Wednesday, February 10, after she shared several questionable posts via social media.

“Gina Carano is not currently employed by Lucasfilm and there are no plans for her to be in the future,” a spokesperson for Lucasfilm said in a statement. “Nevertheless, her social media posts denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities are abhorrent and unacceptable.”

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Carano, 38, was also dropped by the UTA Agency following her posts.

The actress attracted backlash after sharing controversial posts via her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, February 9. In one of her since-deleted uploads, she implied that there are similarities between being a Republican today and Jewish people living during the Holocaust.

“Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors … even by children. Because history is edited, most people today don’t realize that to get to the point where Nazi soldiers could easily round up thousands of Jews, the government first made their own neighbors hate them simply for being Jews. How is that any different from hating someone for their political views,” a post that was initially shared on another Instagram account read, according to Variety.

Another upload that Carano has since-removed from her Instagram Stories on Wednesday showcased an individual with masks covering their entire head. “Meanwhile in California,” the post’s caption read.

She did, however, keep some posts up, including a quote about how “expecting everyone you encounter to agree with every belief or view you hold is f—king wild.”

Carano’s controversial stances caused an uproar across social media, resulting in #FireGinaCarano to trend on Twitter. “It’s time. The Star Wars universe deserves better,” one user wrote, while a second viewer tweeted, “I like The Mandalorian and [star] Pedro Pascal, but Gina Carano has got to go.”

A third individual pointed out that “being a republican is not the same as being Jewish during the Holocaust … just no,” as a fourth person suggested, “I think it goes without saying, but #FireGinaCarano.”

In the wake of the scandal, some fans supported the idea of Xena: Warrior Princess alum Lucy Lawless taking over for Carano. “I still like the idea of having Lucy Lawless play the character,” one person shared, as another user wrote, “Instead of #canceldisneyplus, can they just cast Lucy Lawless as Cara Dune and pretend it was her the whole time?”

Another supporter tweeted, “Can we just swap out Carano for Lucy Lawless and never address it the way Marvel did with [Terrence] Howard and [Don] Cheadle [in Iron Man]?”

Carano last found herself amid social media controversy in November 2020. At the time, she came under fire for sharing several tweets against wearing protective masks amid the coronavirus pandemic. She also took to Twitter after the 2020 presidential election to argue how it’s necessary to “put laws in place that protect us against voter fraud,” adding, “We need to clean up the election process so we are not left feeling the way we do today.”

The Texas native defended her Twitter statements the following month.

“People need to be OK with having conversations. With having difficult conversations, with having different opinions,” she told YouTuber Drunk 3PO in December 2020. “What’s wrong with having a different opinion? Why does everybody have to straight go to demoralizing because maybe they just didn’t think the way you did?”