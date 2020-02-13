The Masked Singer world is growing. During the Wednesday, February 12, episode, the Fox show revealed quite the surprise: A tour! That’s right, all of fans’ favorite characters will come to life onstage in a 45+ stop tour that will include a spectacular live show and celebrity guests.

So, will one of the season 3 singers be included? It’s definitely possible. Leah Remini joined this week’s episode of the hit series to narrow Group A down from four singers to three. Did you guess correctly?

The Turtle performed first and in his video, he stood on a football field and revealed that his biology teacher had a message. During the video, a map pointed to Seoul, Korea. He also read a valentine for host Nicole Scherzinger: “I’ll never forget the morning we spent together.”

It’s safe to assume this is Jesse McCartney; he was once on the Today show the same day the Pussycat Dolls performed. His hit song is also “Beautiful Soul.”

Next, Miss Monster’s video showed a teddy bear, white socks, a piece of pizza and camo clothing. Plus, her hairstylist revealed that she hasn’t always been in the limelight for the right reasons. Her valentine was for Robin Thicke and it read, “I only have EYE for you. We even had a rendezvous in Sin City.”

Kangaroo’s younger brother by one year gave her clues this week and he revealed that as a teen, his sister was a drama queen but still resilient. She also held the family together after they went through a tragedy. The video featured a model airplane and an angel statue. Her valentine was to guest judge Leah Remini. “We’ve sat at the same table and your courage has inspired me,” she said.

Many believe this is Jordyn Woods — she does have an older brother, who’s a model that she’s very close to.

Lastly, the White Tiger’s college roommate revealed his clues. The video showed a quarter on the bar, open butter wrappers, a “Route 66” sign and a phone off the hook. His Valentine to Jenny McCarthy was, “I’m wild about you but I know your husband will appreciate this card even more.”

Most believe this is Rob Gronkowski — and those hints seemed to confirm it.

Unfortunately, Miss Monster was eliminated and revealed to be Chaka Khan!

The Masked Singer airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.