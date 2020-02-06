Two episodes of The Masked Singer in one week! Fox’s hit reality series debuted in its main timeslot on Wednesday, February 5, as Group A returned. Miss Monster, Turtle, White Tiger, Kangaroo and the Llama all returned to the stage to perform for the second time this week.

As a reminder, the five returning characters, have appeared in a combined nine Super Bowls — a clue given during the post-Super Bowl premiere. Judges Nicole Scherzinger, Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy and Robin Thicke were joined by guest judge Jason Biggs, who is a big fan of the show.

This week’s episode also featured a new element to help the judges try to get further in the game: This time, each contestant revealed what they would be voted “Most Likely” to do — and some went very literal while others went a bit more figurative. It also really threw off the panelists.

At the end of the episode, the Llama received the least amount of votes. The panelists were all very disappointed since he was so beloved. However, they couldn’t wait to see who it was. The final guesses were as follows:

Scherzinger guessed Woody Harrelson, McCarthy guessed Kelsey Grammer, Thicke guessed Adam Carolla, Jeong guessed Joel McHale and guest judge Biggs guessed Johnny Knoxville. At the end, the Llama was unmasked — and revealed to be Drew Carey!

“The show looked like a lot of fun,” the Price Is Right host, 61, said afterward. “I’m so glad I did it!”

