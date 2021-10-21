Royal Heist! Triple Switch! New Love! Watch ‘The Princess Switch 3’ Trailer

Christmas is coming! Vanessa Hudgens is pulling triple duty in the first look at The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star — but this time, her characters are all on one team.

The 32-year-old actress reprises her roles as Queen Margaret, Princess Stacy and cousin Fiona in the new Netflix film. Now, the ladies must join forces and deal with a royal heist of disastrous proportions.

On Thursday, October 21, the streaming site dropped its official trailer for the holiday rom-com, promising even more shenanigans than 2018’s The Princess Switch and 2020’s The Princess Switch 2: Switched Again combined.

The teaser kicks off with Margaret announcing an international Christmas festival set to take place in Montenaro. With her love, Kevin (Nick Sagar), on one side and Stacy and Prince Edward (Sam Palladio) on the other, Margaret receives a special gift, the Star of Peace, from a Vatican visitor.

Disaster strikes, however, when someone steals the prized possession from the palace. As the police hit a roadblock in the investigation, Margaret calls on her criminal cousin Fiona to fix the problem — despite being at odds in the franchise’s second film.

“Good news has arrived. Me-ow!” Fiona says as she walks into the palace, taking Edward aback.

Fiona then calls in her former associate, and love interest, Peter Maxwell (Remy Hii), to help the trio of ladies create a plan of attack.

“One mistake and the star disappears forever,” Peter tells the group, before proposing they steal the Star of Peace back.

The game plan includes all three ladies switching up their roles and pretending to be one another — with blonde wigs, of course. The shakeup takes Kevin by surprise as he shows up back at the palace in one scene. Edward, on the other hand, seems on board, saying, “Well, here we go again.”

As the teaser continues, fans see a possible spark between Fiona and Peter as both Margaret and Stacy prepare for the switch (and heist) of a lifetime.

Ahead of the first trailer’s release, Palladio, 34, teased what viewers might see in the franchise’s third installment.

“I think these movies are about family, love and friendship, and I think a clear [next] step would be something like [babies],” the Nashville alum exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2020. “I think there’s definitely elements of that that could be really fun, but having read some early drafts and things, there’s also some very unexpected twists and turns.”

The Princess Switch 3: Romancing the Star premiers on Netflix on November 18.