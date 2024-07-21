Kyle MacLachlan played Charlotte’s husband Trey MacDougal on Sex and the City for two seasons, but if he could’ve chosen his ideal role, he’d be in the core four.

“I would’ve loved to play Sex and the City’s Miranda Hobbes,” MacLachlan, 65, exclusively tells Us Weekly‘s 25 Things You Don’t Know About Me. “Alas, I was never asked to audition.”

The actor, who is also a winemaker and hosts the “Varnamtown” podcast, shared his delightfully sarcastic sense of humor as he sat down to share some fun facts that fans might not know about him.

Scroll down for more things to know about MacLachlan:

1. The most famous person in my phone book is Alice Cooper. Rock on!

2. I love adventure and exploring. My family and I have visited 21 of 63 National Parks.

4. I met my wife, Desiree, in a doctor’s office waiting room. That’s called a meet-cute.

5. If L.A. and New York City were off the table, I’d definitely be living in Kyle, Texas, sitting on my front porch eating Stiles Switch BBQ.

6. My top five emojis are the potato, the loop, coffee, the green worm and ear. I’m just as confused as you are … or am I?

7. My body liquid is made up primarily of coffee and wine. Some say this is alarming, but I’m reframing it as product research.

8. If I’m cooking, my favorite food is lamb. If someone else is cooking, my favorite food is Cap’n Crunch.

9. The famous face I’m often mistaken for is Abraham Lincoln. It may be the chin or the brows?

10. Besides my own, one podcast I listen to obsessively is “Films to Be Buried With,” hosted by Brett Goldstein.

11. It was humbling when I had to ask my son what it meant to be “the internet’s dad.” For the record, he rolled his eyes.

12. [Director] David Lynch gave me the nickname “Kale,” but really, my favorite vegetable is, well, kale.

13. If I was reincarnated, I’d come back as my dog, Elvis. Treats, belly rubs and endless hours hearing me talk about coffee and pie? That’s the life.

14. Growing up, I always wanted to be … still alive.

15. The song that brings back the best memories is “Someone Like You” by Van Morrison.

16. My first car was the Hot Wheels “Sweet 16” car with green paint and gold flames.

17. I was a theater major and my love of Shakespeare inspired the name of my wine company, Pursued by Bear, from The Winter’s Tale.

18. My current favorite TV show is The Bear. I love to watch it at night while sipping on a crisp glass of Blushing Bear Rosé. See what I did there?

19. My first job was as a part-time greenkeeping staff at a local golf course at the Yakima Country Club in Washington.

20. I collect vintage nesting bowls.

21. On casual days, I wear my son’s surf hoodies. Around the house, I wear my sleeveless suede wrap tunic that I wore in The Flintstones.

22. I’m dying to go on a three-day Colorado River float in the Grand Canyon. I’m looking at you, Arizona Tourism Board.

23. One of my secret talents is that I can kill a tennis match, in my underwear, at night.

24. My favorite Desperate Housewives [moment] was the hurricane episode. In between takes, Nathan Fillion and I discovered we both starred in Oklahoma! as teens, so we regaled the cast with our renditions of “The Surrey With the Fringe on Top” for hours.

25. I’m usually pretty cool when meeting stars. However, that was not the case in 2012, when I met [Led Zeppelin guitarist] Jimmy Page at the Kennedy Center Honors.

