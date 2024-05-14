The Summer I Turned Pretty fans have to wait a little longer for season 3.

During the upfront presentation from Prime Video on Tuesday, May 14, head of Amazon MGM Studios Jennifer Salke was joined by show creator Jenny Han and stars Lola Tung, Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno to announce that the third season is set to debut in summer 2025. Fans were also in for a surprise when the group confirmed that there will be 11 new episodes.

Production is currently underway on the third season, which takes inspiration from Han’s book series of the same name. The Summer I Turned Pretty focuses on Belly (Tung), who gets caught up in a love triangle with two brothers. After exploring her feelings for Conrad (Briney), she starts to reconsider whether his brother, Jeremiah (Casalegno), is her perfect match.

In addition to the main trio, viewers have gotten the chance to learn more about Belly’s brother, Steven (Sean Kaufman), mother, Laurel (Jackie Chung), and best friend Taylor (Rain Spencer) as well. The original book trilogy ended with Belly choosing between the brothers in We’ll Always Have Summer, which will presumably inspire the third season of the show.

The creative team behind The Summer I Turned Pretty have remained tight-lipped about whether the show will follow the events of the book series or whether there will be changes.

Casalegno, 24, however, has previously shown his support for a shake-up to the outcome of the central love triangle.

“I do feel like there’s a strong chance that that’s a possibility,” he exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2023 about the show potentially straying from the original events in the books. “Obviously, I know where [my character Jeremiah] ends up going and what ends up happening. But I don’t emphasize on that. Because I think Jenny writes it so well that I’m able to kind of get there naturally without having to force it in a certain direction.”

There is also the question of whether The Summer I Turned Pretty will end after its third season. Viewers have assumed that season 3 might be the last because the book series only had three novels. Prime Video, meanwhile, seemingly has plans to expand The Summer I Turned Pretty universe.

“I will say stay tuned, but Jenny’s got some exciting surprises. So we’re thrilled about a season 3, and she’s got a vision for more,” Vernon Sanders, the head of television at Amazon and MGM Studios, told Deadline in September 2023. “This show is going to continue to be a huge centerpiece for us, and we absolutely have plans to continue building it. Jenny’s got great vision for where she wants to go with all of it, but we’re already hard at work developing complementary pieces.”