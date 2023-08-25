The Summer I Turned Pretty has inspired plenty of discourse about the main love triangle from fans and celebrities alike.

The show — based on a book series written by Jenny Han — debuted on Prime Video in June 2022. The Summer I Turned Pretty focuses on Belly (Lola Tung) and her childhood friends Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno). After initially having a crush on Conrad, Belly’s life gets more complicated when she finds herself growing close to Jeremiah as well.

Han has weighed in on the great ship debate herself, telling CBS Mornings in July 2023, “I don’t pick favorites. [I want to viewers] be on the same ride as Belly and experience the ups and downs alongside her.”

The showrunner went on to question the criticism over Belly’s decisions. “Yes, Belly is messy but she’s going through it — and I think you know I have a lot of empathy for young people and what they go through. … Just basically I think we’re all coming of age, all the time,” Han added. “Whatever age you are I think that you can look back on decisions that you’ve made and … mistakes.”

Scroll down to see which celebrities are Team Conrad and which prefer Team Jeremiah: