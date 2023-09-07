The Summer I Turned Pretty universe could be growing and the spinoff possibilities are truly endless.

Jenny Han adapted her hit book series with Prime Video in 2022, which was more than a decade after the final novel was published. The Summer I Turned Pretty returned for season 2 in summer 2023 — and quickly received a renewal for season 3.

Vernon Sanders, who is the head of television at Amazon and MGM Studios, later hinted at plans for the series to grow beyond the events in the books.

“I will say stay tuned, but Jenny’s got some exciting surprises. So we’re thrilled about a season 3, and she’s got a vision for more,” Sanders told Deadline in September 2023. “This show is going to continue to be a huge centerpiece for us, and we absolutely have plans to continue building it. Jenny’s got great vision for where she wants to go with all of it, but we’re already hard at work developing complementary pieces.”

The Summer I Turned Pretty focuses on a love triangle between Belly (Lola Tung) and the Fisher brothers: Conrad (Christopher Briney) and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno). Season 2, which took inspiration from the second book titled It’s Not Summer Without You, left off with Belly starting a relationship with Jeremiah. However, season 3 will presumably bring We’ll Always Have Summer to life, which ends with Belly and Conrad finding their way back to each other.

Scroll on for some of the spinoff ideas we have for The Summer I Turned Pretty universe:

Belly and Conrad’s Romance Leading Up to Their Wedding

The last book in The Summer I Turned Pretty series explores the events leading up to Belly and Jeremiah’s wedding day. In some not so unfortunate events, however, Belly and Jeremiah don’t go through with the wedding. Belly instead decides to travel abroad during college, which is when she hears again from Conrad as they begin to exchange letters.

We’ll Always Have Summer ends with a flash forward scene from Belly and Conrad’s wedding. But if there is room to explore more in a spinoff, fans would be thrilled to see the way Conrad courts Belly leading up to their happily ever after. Or perhaps, the series could pick up after Belly and Conrad’s nuptials to offer a glimpse at the next chapter of their lives.

Jeremiah’s ‘Sex and the City’ Era

The younger Fisher brother isn’t the perfect match for Belly but that doesn’t mean his story is over. In the final scene from the book series, Belly waves to Jeremiah on her wedding day while he stands with his date. The timeline between the former couple’s split and Belly’s big day with Conrad leaves plenty of room to explore Jeremiah more.

Viewers have already floated the idea of Jeremiah moving to New York after college. The potential spinoff would be able to introduce new characters and a brand new world through the lens of Jeremiah.

Steven and Taylor’s Epic Love Story

Belly’s brother, Steven, (Sean Kaufman) and best friend, Taylor, (Rain Spencer) were not endgame in The Summer I Turned Pretty book series. Their chemistry — and subsequent romance — was a shift from Han’s original vision that paid off as Steven and Taylor quickly became a fan-favorite couple in season 2.

While spinoff talks are on the table, Steven and Taylor have already proved that they could hold their own on for a new show.

Laurel and Susannah’s College Years

Adapting The Summer I Turned Pretty for TV created more room for characters like Belly’s mother, Laurel (Jackie Chung), and Conrad and Jeremiah’s mom, Susannah (Rachel Blanchard), to get their well-deserved screen time. Laurel and Susannah’s friendship is what led to Us being introduced to Belly so the least Prime Video could do is give a glimpse into their college years.

The Cam Cameron Show

Since The Summer I Turned Pretty follows Belly’s love triangle with Conrad and Jeremiah, Cam Cameron (David Iacono) never stood a chance. A spinoff allows viewers to focus solely on Cam Cameron’s time working at the arcade or his whale-watching adventures or even a roommate comedy series with Jeremiah.