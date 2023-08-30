The Ultimatum’s Roxanne Is ‘Very Surprised’ Kat and Alex Got Engaged

Every couple on season 2 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On walked away with their original partner — but some engagements were more shocking than others.

Roxanne Kaiser exclusively told Us Weekly exclusively that she was taken aback when she learned Alex Chapman proposed to Kat Shelton after Roxanne spent three weeks with Alex in a trial marriage.

“I would say truthfully, [I was] very surprised she said yes,” Roxanne told Us. “But I don’t know the depths of their relationship. I [didn’t] know them before the show. I only know them on the show. There’s a reason why she said yes, and I do think she found her voice while on the show and she was speaking up for herself a lot. And she wouldn’t have said yes if she didn’t mean it. So I am happy for her. I was surprised [though] I will not lie about that. But I’m assuming they’re very happy.”

Roxanne’s OG partner, Antonio Mattei — who had his own trial marriage with Kat — wasn’t as surprised.

“I knew she loved him. I always felt that it was just up to him,” Antonio told Us.

While Roxanne and Antonio also got engaged during the finale, which started streaming on Wednesday, August 30, they aren’t quite as far along with wedding plans as Kat and Alex (who are set to exchange vows on May 10, 2024).

“We’re still not where I want to be. Antonio has made great strides. It’s a hustle. And now we’re both entrepreneurs. And it’s tough, but we’re getting there,” Roxanne said on the reunion, making it clear that she is still the financial “provider” in their relationship.

She went on to confirm that she isn’t wearing her engagement ring — despite how that makes Antonio feel.

“I don’t understand it, kind of like I didn’t understand the whole wedding thing,” Roxanne said. “I don’t get why I have to wear one and he doesn’t. It feels very possessive.”

Alex, for his part, told Us that he was “relieved” Roxanne said yes in the first place.

“In the moment, as soon as I asked the question, I think the first words out of her mouth were, like, ‘I just want you to be happy.’ And I was like, ‘What does that mean?’ So, yeah, ultimately, no pun intended, ultimately she said yes and I was so, so relieved,” he said, adding that he’s “OK” when Roxanne’s plans to have a long engagement. “I feel like I’ve got on video that she’s gonna get married so that’s about as good as it gets.”