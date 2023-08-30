‘The Ultimatum’ Season 2 Cast: Where Are They Now?

Season 2 of The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On had its fair share of drama — until the end.

All five couples featured on the second installment of the series hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey are still together. While Ryann McCracken and James Morris, Kat Shelton and Alex Chapman and Riah Nyree and Trey Brunson all have wedding dates set, Roxanne Kaiser has made it clear that she isn’t planning to actually marry Antonio Mattei anytime soon. Lisa Horne and Brian Okoye, meanwhile, have yet to put a ring on it.

“From what he’s verbalized to me though, I mean, marriage is definitely something that we are working toward,” Lisa told Us Weekly in August 2023. “[It’s] something that he definitely wants for us [and] for our family. So we’ll see.”

Scroll through for a status update on the season 2 cast of The Ultimatum: