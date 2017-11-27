Steep competition! Blake Shelton and Adam Levine predicted who they think will win The Voice during the Monday, November 27, episode. It seemed a little premature since there are still 11 contestants left, but they were pretty positive about their choices. Check out the 5 biggest moments from the episode.

Miley Slams Her Own Music

Brooke Simpson loves pop music, which strengthens her relationship with her coach Miley Cyrus. She has a booming voice and got to show it off this week with a performance of “What About Us” by Pink. Her vocals made the judges optimistic about the future of pop.

“I cannot wait for people to say, ‘I remember her from The Voice’ 10 years from now when you’re on your world tour,” Miley said.

The “Malibu” singer went on to slam the pop music industry in general, and she didn’t leave herself out of the equation.

“I don’t even like pop music half the time and I don’t even like my own pop music most of the time,” she said. But “Party in the U.S.A.” has to be an exception to that statement.

Gwen Stefani Made a Sneaky Appearance

Even though Gwen Stefani isn’t a judge on The Voice this year, she couldn’t stay away from the show or her boyfriend, Blake. Even though she remained on the sidelines during the show, she took time during the commercials to take selfies with her boo.

The commercial breaks featured a split screen, so she didn’t get to avoid the camera entirely, as the whole thing was caught on live TV. The two are more in love than ever, so it’s nice to see her supporting the country star!

Blake Claims He Can Sing Like Whitney Houston

Davon Fleming gave an out-of-this-world performance of Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing.” Adam even interrupted Davon’s coach, Jennifer Hudson, to gush about his vocals because he was so impressed.

“It’s a miracle,” Adam said about Davon’s ability to nail a track sung by such a female powerhouse.

However, Blake had to be Blake and claimed he could sing “identical” to Houston. Blake, we’re not so sure about that!

Adam Calls a Winner Already

Addison Agen made Team Adam the team to beat after her performance of “A Case of You” by Joni Mitchell. She’s only 16 years old and had all of the judges astounded.

“It’s not even a talent. It’s a gift,” Jennifer said. “I don’t even care if you’re on his team.”

Adam was so proud of her that he called her the winner of the show.

“One of my favorite voices I’ve heard in a long time,” he added.

And Blake Refutes It

In typical Blake and Adam fashion, they had to argue about something this episode. Blake could not let his old friend get away with calling a winner without predicting one himself. Chloe Kohanski finally performed “Total Eclipse of the Heart” by Bonnie Tyler after fans have been begging her to since her live audition, and the performance made Blake declare that she will be the winner of the show.

“Chloe just set the bar up there,” he said. “The bar is up there, and you can’t reach it.”

Hopefully, he wasn’t directing that to the other singers on his team because that’d be extremely discouraging.

Tell Us: Who do you think will go home on Tuesday?

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC at 8 p.m. ET.

