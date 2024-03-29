Fans need to keep holding out hope for a collaboration between Taylor Swift and Beyoncé because it didn’t happen on Cowboy Carter.

After Beyoncé, 42, released her new country album on Friday, March 29, fans speculated that a voice that sounds like Swift’s could be heard harmonizing in the background 12 seconds into the song “Bodyguard.”

Spotify and Apple Music didn’t provide credits for the album, which created even more intrigue on social media. However, Billboard’s music executive director Jason Lipshutz took to X on Friday to confirm that Swift, 34, didn’t provide vocals on the album. People subsequently reported the same.

While Swift is not on Cowboy Carter, Beyoncé delivered an album full of memorable collaborations including Linda Martell, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Stevie Wonder, Post Malone, Miley Cyrus, Jon Batiste and more.

Related: Everything to Know About Beyonce’s New Album Ready for round two? Because the second part of Beyoncé’s Renaissance is on its way. During Super Bowl LVIII on February 11, the music icon dropped a bombshell, announcing two new singles after teasing new music in a Verizon commercial. The brand’s spot for the big game featured Beyoncé attempting to “break the internet” in […]

Swift and Beyoncé may not be working on a musical project — yet — but they have supported each other’s accomplishments over the years.

Beyoncé posed for photos with Swift in October 2023 at the Taylor Swift: Eras Tour concert movie premiere in Los Angeles. One month later, Swift was present at the Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé concert movie in London.

“I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce‘s influence” Swift wrote via Instagram at the time. “The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility. She’s been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale. 😇🙏🥹.”

The duo also previously celebrated each other after the 2021 Grammys when they both made history. Swift became the first woman to win three Artist of the Year trophies, while Beyoncé was officially named the most-awarded singer of all time.

What Is the Best Song on Beyonce’s ‘Cowboy Carter’?

After the ceremony, Swift showed off the flowers and handwritten note she received from Beyoncé.

“Congratulations on your Grammy. It was great seeing you on Sunday night. Thank you for always being so supportive. Sending love to you and your family. B,” read the note, which Swift shared via Instagram Story.

Swift added: “Woke up to flowers from the queen of grace & greatness @beyonce and suddenly it’s the best Friday EVER. Thank you B and congratulations on your epic achievement Sunday night!!”