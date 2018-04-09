Theresa Caputo and husband Larry Caputo’s separation is playing out on screen. During the Sunday, April 8, premiere of Long Island Medium, the estranged couple faced each other to discuss their separation, an announcement they made in December 2017.

The episode began with Theresa, 51, recapping their rocky relationship, revealing that things were much different now — that she was living in New York and he was living in California. However, they did get together to talk during the episode and tears were shed by both.

“I feel that you just pulled back from me. Because of all that shutting down and pulling back and not saying anything is what caused me to shut down,” Theresa told Larry. He seemed to agree, telling the cameras in a separate interview, “There was a point that came where I was angry that I wasn’t getting the attention that I used to get from my wife, not realizing that she was making an effort and reaching out to me.”

She went on to explain that things had changed between them so drastically, so he asked her to keep trying. “I don’t want to give up. I don’t want to throw in the towel. I have too much love for you to give up,” he said. She responded, “And I feel like I cant keep flipflopping my emotions and that’s what I’ve been doing … because I am at this breaking point.”

As previously reported, the pair announced their split in a joint statement last December. ““After 28 years of marriage, we have decided to legally separate,” the couple, who share son Larry Jr., 24, and daughter Victoria, 23, said in a statement to Us on December 3. “We will always love each other and our two wonderful children. We are united in supporting each other and our family. Please respect our privacy during this time.”

Long Island Medium airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET.

